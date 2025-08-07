James Maddison injury: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder to undergo surgery after rupturing ACL
The injury is to the same knee that saw James Maddison miss last season's Europa League final; new Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank described the 28-year-old's latest injury as "brutal" at the time
Thursday 7 August 2025 11:56, UK
Tottenham midfielder James Maddison is to undergo surgery after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee.
The 28-year-old came on as a 75th-minute substitute in Tottenham's pre-season game against Newcastle and was only on the pitch for nine minutes before he started hobbling intensely and appearing in real discomfort.
Maddison looked distraught - with his head in his hands - as he was stretchered off the pitch. It is the same knee that saw the England international miss the end of last season, including Spurs' Europa League final triumph. Maddison was later pictured leaving the stadium on crutches.
After the game, Thomas Frank described Maddison's latest injury as "brutal".
And, Spurs released this statement confirming the news: "We can confirm that James Maddison will undergo surgery for a ruptured Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) in his right knee.
"The 28-year-old midfielder suffered the injury during our pre-season friendly against Newcastle United on Sunday in Seoul.
"His surgery will take place in the coming days and, following that, James will then begin his rehabilitation with our medical team.
"Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur wishes James a full and speedy recovery. We will be supporting him every step of the way."
What does Maddison blow mean for Spurs' summer plans?
Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:
Tottenham were already looking for a new attacking midfielder in this transfer window - this Maddison blow means they need one even more now.
Spurs tried to bring in Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest by activating his £60m release clause. But Evangelos Marinakis' side managed to prevent the deal from happening by first threatening legal action against Tottenham and the player's agent - before then convincing the England international to sign a new contract.
Attacking midfield is also an area where Spurs are short. Dejan Kulusevski is set to miss the start of the season as he recovers from the knee surgery he had in May. Heung Min-Son's attacking spot also needs to be replaced.
Spurs do have a temporary attacking midfield solution in Pape Sarr, who has been scoring from a more advanced position during pre-season, while new £55m signing Mohammed Kudus can play in central areas.
With new boss Frank looking to improve Spurs' ability to compete on multiple fronts, this is not the best start to life in north London.
