Cristian Romero: Tottenham captain signs new long-term contract with club after summer of uncertainty over future

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero has signed a new long-term contract with the club to end the uncertainty over his future.

Sky Sports News understands the 27-year-old has penned a four-year deal to keep him at the club until the summer of 2029.

The Argentina international's fresh terms are a huge boost to Spurs, with Romero having just two years left on his previous deal, and he was of interest to Atletico Madrid this summer.

The defender's deal comes just five days after he was named as the club's new captain by boss Thomas Frank following the departure of Heung-Min Son to LAFC.

Upon signing his new deal, Romero said: "I'm very happy here in the club. For me, this club is the best in the world.

"The last two weeks, first becoming captain and now signing the contract with the club. For me, it's a fantastic decision

"My message to the fans is thank you for your amazing support every day and every match. For me, and it's important also for the team."

He added: "Going on to the pitch with my son [on Saturday before the win over Burnley], it's special for me. First time as captain and it is incredible for me.

"I love football, I love this club. It's special for me going to the pitch with him.

"After winning the Europa League, it's like a special season now. In football, sometimes there are good moments, bad moments. The most important thing for me is to stay all together.

"We want to win. Maybe, why not again this season? Another trophy with the club is important for everyone."

Frank wanted Romero future guarantees before taking Spurs job

Sky Sports News understands Romero's new contract was drawn up once he was made captain.

Spurs acted quickly to tie Romero down to an extension, as he was into the final two years of his previous deal, while the new contract ensures the north London club protect his value.

Image: Romero scored in the UEFA Super Cup defeat to PSG on penalties

It is also understood Spurs never considered Atletico's interest in Romero, and keeping the centre-back was a priority this summer.

The future of Romero is understood to have been key to discussions with Frank when he was appointed Spurs boss in June.

Frank chose to make Romero captain when it was decided that Son was leaving, and Romero is believed to be extremely happy with the way things have gone in the first few months under the Dane.

Romero scored in his first game as Tottenham skipper last week in the UEFA Super Cup defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, before helping Spurs to victory in their Premier League season opener on Saturday in a 3-0 home win over Burnley.

The World Cup winner has been a key player since arriving from Atalanta in the summer of 2021, having initially joined on a season-long loan before making the move permanent the following year for a fee in the region of £42m.

Romero was a crucial part of last season's Europa League glory, which ended the Spurs' 17-year trophy drought, as he was named player of the tournament.

He was also given the player of the match in the 1-0 final win over Manchester United in Bilbao.

But there were doubts around Romero's future despite the Europa League success as he sent out a cryptic message on social media in the wake of Ange Postecoglou's dismissal in June. In the message, he praised his achievements with the line, "despite the many obstacles that always existed and always will exist."

However, Romero has now begun life under Frank strongly and is targeting more silverware under the ex-Brentford boss.

Why Frank chose 'respected' Romero as captain

Speaking last Friday, Frank praised Romero and explained why he had chosen him as his skipper.

"I see a very big and very good player. What I like about him and why I have chosen him as captain is his leadership qualities on the pitch," the 51-year-old said.

"There is a big respect for him from the players. Off the pitch as well he also sets the standards.

"The staff have said to me they've never seen him train that well. He's in a very good place. I see a player that will want to lead the team and push the team."

Spence signs new deal

Full-back Djed Spence has also signed a new deal at Spurs.

Versatile full-back Spence only signed fresh terms last October until 2028, but has been rewarded for a fine breakthrough campaign at Tottenham.

Spence made 35 appearances in the 2024-25 campaign, after eventually being handed his full debut in December – two-and-a-half years after he first joined the club.

After Spence was deemed a “club signing” by former Tottenham boss Antonio Conte in 2022, he had mixed loans at Rennes, Leeds and Genoa, but forced his way into Postecoglou’s plans and has quickly gained the trust of Frank.