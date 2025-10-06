Harry Kane: Ex-Tottenham striker dampens idea of Premier League return and is open to new Bayern Munich deal

Harry Kane has revealed that his desire to play in the Premier League again has cooled, as he suggested he is open to extending his Bayern Munich stay.

Last month, Tottenham boss Thomas Frank had opened the door for a potential Kane return to north London from Bayern Munich.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this year that Kane has a release clause in his Bayern contract, which would have allowed him to leave for £67m in January 2025 and drops to £54m in January 2026.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at all of Kane's goals for Bayern Munich so far this season

Sky Sports News understands Spurs have a 'first option', so if Bayern accept a bid or a release clause is met, then the club have the option to match it.

It is then up to Kane to decide. The first option does not guarantee a Spurs return, but it does give them a chance to put an offer in front of him. Before his departure earlier this month, former chairman Daniel Levy confirmed the first option arrangement.

But Kane, who is second on the all-time Premier League goalscorers list on 213 goals, 47 behind Alan Shearer's tally of 260, has dampened the idea of a return to English football and therefore Spurs.

The 32-year-old said on England duty: "In terms of the Premier League, I don't know.

"If you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back.

"Now I have been there a couple of years I would probably say that has gone down a little bit, but I wouldn't say I would never go back.

"What I have learnt in my career is that different opportunities and different timings happen and things fall in place. Going back to my first point with Bayern right now I am fully all in with Bayern."

'I'd be willing to have new contract talks with Bayern'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kane fires Bayern further ahead in thier win over Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend

Kane is in fine form this season, having scored 19 goals already for club and country, while he has reached 100 goals for Bayern in record time.

He has two years left on his Bayern deal but is "willing" to discuss fresh terms at the German side, where he ended his personal trophy drought by lifting the Bundesliga last season.

"In terms of staying longer (at Bayern), I could definitely see that," said Kane.

"I spoke openly a couple of weeks ago that I have not had those conversations with Bayern yet, but if they were to arise I would be willing to talk and have an honest conversation.

"Obviously it depends on how the next year or so goes and what we achieve together. Right now, I would say we are in a fantastic moment and I am not thinking about anything else."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie O'Hara believes the only reason Kane would come back to Spurs would be to break Alan Shearer's goalscoring record

He added on a new Bayern contract: "If it happens, it happens. I don't think there is any need to rush anything on both parts. Obviously, we are only two months into the season. If there is going to be an extension, it has to work for everyone and it has to have a clear vision on where we see the club.

"Personally, I don't want to rush into anything. The conversation I am sure will be one we have and then we will go from there.

"I am extremely happy there, my wife and kids are happy to stay and as you get older that a big part of any decision you make.

"But, as always, you never know what is around the corner. I am not going to put my eggs in any basket. I am going to enjoy what I am doing and right now that is at Bayern Munich, definitely for this season and probably next season that is going to be the way."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Spurs boss Thomas Frank has said he'd welcome Harry Kane back to the club

Kane has, however, ruled out a move at this stage of his career to the United States, where his former Tottenham team-mate Heung-Min Son now plays after he joined MLS side LAFC.

Speaking ahead of England's friendly against Wales on Thursday and the World Cup qualifier at Latvia next Tuesday, Kane said of a move to the USA: "I think MLS is too early for sure - the way I feel right now, the way I am playing right now.

"The MLS would be something later in my career when I am thinking about the last couple of years or so."

Kane targets more silverware

Bayern Munich are keen to extend Kane's stay in Bavaria and sporting director Christoph Freund recently said his side are "probably witnessing the best version of Harry Kane there has ever been".

Kane revealed winning the Bundesliga with Bayern - his long-awaited first major trophy - saw him reach a crossroads in his career.

But that success has driven him to improve and he has outscored Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe so far this season.

"When you win a title like I did last year, maybe it could be easy to go the other way and be like, 'OK I've done what I wanted to achieve'," Kane admitted.

"But it's given me more motivation to do more and be better. I think I've shown that this year.

"I was interested in how I would feel after winning a trophy. Obviously, there's still a lot more I want to achieve in terms of other trophies and bigger trophies for sure.

"But I think it was always just, in my head, what I was going to feel like after I did achieve winning my first one.

"But for sure, I pushed myself the other way, in terms of being even better, eating even cleaner, doing more gym. Just trying to get the most out of what I've got right now.

"I do eat clean anyway. It's just whether the cheat meals after games are not so much, or when you're out with the family, not having as much ice cream. Just things like that. Small details."