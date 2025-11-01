Watch Tottenham vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, NOW TV, team news and score prediction

Tottenham Hotspur host Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a huge Premier League London derby on Saturday November 1, live on Sky Sports.

Tottenham enter the weekend third in the Premier League table, five points behind leaders Arsenal after beating Everton 3-0 last Sunday.

Thomas Frank's side will be looking to bounce back from their midweek exit of the Carabao Cup following a 2-0 loss at Newcastle.

Chelsea are three points behind Spurs but down in ninth place in the Premier League after a shock 2-1 home defeat to Sunderland last weekend.

Enzo Maresca's side did reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals in midweek after a thrilling 4-3 win over Wolves.

When is Spurs vs Chelsea?

Tottenham vs Chelsea in the Premier League takes place on Saturday November 1 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Kick-off is 5.30pm UK and Ireland time.

How to watch Spurs vs Chelsea

TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League from 5pm

App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app

Stream: Non Sky Customers can stream the game with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass

Online: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the game through our dedicated match blog

Highlights: Watch free Premier League highlights shortly after full-time

How to watch Spurs vs Chelsea with the Sky Sports app

Sky Sports Subscribers can:

Download or open the Sky Sports app Head to the 'Watch' section at 5pm Tap on the Sky Sports Premier League channel Sign in with your Sky iD (*you'll only need to do this once)

*Sky iD help: How to find or create your Sky iD

What is NOW TV?

NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more.

It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. It offers contract-free memberships options, so customers can cancel anytime!

You can choose between Month or Day Memberships. See the latest NOW TV membership prices.

More information about NOW can be found here.

Spurs vs Chelsea odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

You know a Premier League season has gone a bit rogue when Micky van de Ven, a centre-back who failed to score last season, is Tottenham's top scorer with five goals. But here we are. And for punters, that is where the value hides.

Because at 14/1 with Sky Bet to score anytime against Chelsea, the Dutchman looks a cracking price in a season where defenders have suddenly become the headline acts.

This Premier League season is producing record levels of goals from corners and free-kicks, something which still isn't being factored into the markets. Excluding penalties, 67 of the 241 goals scored this season have come via a set-piece (27.8 per cent). And 45 of those 241 goals scored have come via corners (18.7 per cent), a higher proportion than any other Premier League season.

At 14/1 anytime, Van de Ven's implied probability is just 6.7 per cent. Given his form, Spurs' relentless set-piece output and Chelsea's defending, that number underplays the true probability.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-3 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Micky van de Ven to score (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Spurs vs Chelsea team news

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank confirmed defenders Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie are available to face Chelsea.

Captain Romero and left-back Udogie have not played since October 4.

Winger Wilson Odobert is also in contention, having missed Spurs' last two games.

Frank said Dominic Solanke will not return before the November international break after he had minor ankle surgery.

Chelsea will be without Cole Palmer once again as he continues to recover from a groin injury.

Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile and Dario Essugo also remain sidelined with injury while Liam Delap is suspended after being sent off in Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie at Wolves.

Head coach Enzo Maresca said Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Joao Pedro are all available.