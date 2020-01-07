Bradley Dack injury: Blackburn midfielder could miss 12 months after knee ligament surgery

Blackburn midfielder Bradley Dack faces a year out after knee surgery

Blackburn midfielder Bradley Dack has undergone successful surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament but faces between nine and 12 months out.

Dack was injured during the 0-0 draw with Wigan just before Christmas but could struggle to get back on to the pitch much before the end of 2020.

The former Gillingham playmaker had been one of Rovers' star performers this season, scoring 10 goals in his 24 appearances in all competitions.

Dack has 18 months remaining on his current deal at Ewood Park and is yet to put pen to paper on an improved contract put forward to him by the club before he was hurt.

However, Sky Sports News understands there is an option for Blackburn to extend his current deal by a further 12 months, lessening the risk they might lose one of their key assets for nothing.

Rovers have not won since Dack's injury, losing their last three outings including a third-round FA Cup exit at the hands of Birmingham.