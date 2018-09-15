WATCH: Conor Hourihane's brilliant free-kick levels for Aston Villa in draw with Blackburn

Conor Hourihane came to Aston Villa's rescue as his brilliant 93rd-minute free-kick snatched a late point in the 1-1 draw against Blackburn at Ewood Park.

Hourihane came on as a substitute in the 77th minute moments after Bradley Dack had given Blackburn the lead, and the Republic of Ireland midfielder curled in his first league goal of the season to salvage a draw.

The 27-year-old has scored 10 goals with his left foot in the Sky Bet Championship since the start of last season.

Only Martyn Waghorn (11) has scored more, while Hourihane has scored five goals from outside the penalty area - only bettered by Ruben Neves on six.

Steve Bruce said of Hourihane's contribution: "He can feel hard done by in terms of the amount of football he's played given how well John McGinn's performed since joining.

"But he's just reminded everybody what a good free-kick taker he is and the goals he can get from midfield."

Hit play on the video link above to watch Hourihane's great strike that costs Blackburn all three points.