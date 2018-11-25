Alan Hutton's sensational solo run helps Aston Villa beat Birmingham

0:33 Aston Villa's Alan Hutton runs from the halfway line to score the final goal in the 4-2 win over local rivals Birmingham City Aston Villa's Alan Hutton runs from the halfway line to score the final goal in the 4-2 win over local rivals Birmingham City

Aston Villa right-back Alan Hutton lit up Villa Park on Sunday after scoring a remarkable individual goal to help his side beat rivals Birmingham 4-2 in the second city derby.

The 33-year-old picked up possession deep inside his own half and beat a posse of Birmingham players, before being faced with just Lee Camp to beat.

The Scot kept his cool, though, to roll the ball past the advancing Blues 'keeper for his first goal at Villa Park in almost four years as Villa's recent hold over their city rivals continued.

"I have been here for a long time and this club means so much to me. To be able to score is a dream come true for me," he said after the game.

"At the end of the day I am just happy we won. I like to contribute obviously, so getting the goal is unbelievable.

"They put us under pressure from the word go, but if you look at our squad, we are always capable of coming back and we proved that today."

Watch Hutton's stunner in the above video