Dean Smith says Leeds are the best side Aston Villa have faced this season

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says Leeds are the best team his side have faced so far this season after Marcelo Bielsa's men won 3-2 at Villa Park.

Villa were two goals in front in the opening 17 minutes through Tammy Abraham and Conor Hourihane, but Leeds responded through substitute Jack Clarke and Pontus Jansson early in the second half before Kemar Roofe netted a late winner.

Smith was far from happy after the match, but gave full credit to the Sky Bet Championship leaders.

"Going 2-0 up in the game you expect to see it out," he said. "Saying that, I didn't think we played well in the first half. I thought we played too deep.

"But you have to give credit to them as they are the best team we have played so far. We were punished for our defensive lapses again. Unfortunately that reared its ugly head in the second half.

"I am not going to make any excuses. The team I put out there can defend. There were three or four players involved in their goals and it has happened too much."

Aston Villa have picked up only two points fromtheir last three games

Bielsa, however, was delighted with the 3-2 comeback win that sent his side to the top of the table at Christmas.

"We were ambitious to win against a strong team and apart for the first 15 minutes of each half were the better team," the Argentine said.

"I think we deserved to win the game and the performances of all the players were very good."

Bielsa paid particular credit to young winger Clarke, adding: "As a substitute he had the capacity to make a big difference but we have to evaluate if and when he can start a game."

Commenting on Leeds' promotion prospects Bielsa said: "We now have the same number of games to play. It is early days yet and in football you cannot make any forecasts."

When it was pointed out that the team heading the Championship at Christmas had gone on to win the title in each of the last 10 seasons, Bielsa replied: "I hope we are not the exception!"