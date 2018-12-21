Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month winners: Alan Hutton, Ali Crawford and Danny Grainger

Aston Villa midfielder Alan Hutton is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for November, receiving 71% of the public vote.

What a game in which to score a goal like this, against Birmingham in the Second City derby. Hutton set off on his marauding run not thinking of personal glory. That was until he ended it with a pinpoint left-foot finish.

Hutton said: "It's a real pleasure to have been awarded Goal of the Month - thank you to everyone who voted for me.

"It was one of those 'once in a lifetime' goals. When you add that to the occasion it was a very special moment for me personally. I've never scored a goal like it and I'll probably never score another like it ever again!"

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman said: "Hutton showed why the Villa faithful call him the Scottish Cafu with an incredible run and finish that any of the world's top stars would've been proud of.

"The fact that it topped off a brilliant performance in the Second City Derby made it all the more special."

Hutton beat off competition from Swansea City's Barry McKay and Nottingham Forest's Joe Lolley.

Sky Bet League One: Ali Crawford, DONCASTER v AFC Wimbledon - November 17

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ali Crawford is the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month winner for November, receiving 45% of the public vote.

Some shots are unsaveable. Such was the looping, curling trajectory of Crawford's 20-yarder in which the ball appeared destined to miss - right up until it dived into the top corner, past Wimbledon goalkeeper Joe McDonnell.

Crawford said: "Thank you to the fans for voting my goal as the best in the month for Sky Bet League One, it is a real honour. A massive thanks to everyone at the club, as well as my family and friends for their support since I joined Rovers.

"It was an important goal in the context of the game, levelling the match and setting us up to go on and get three points which kick-started a seven-game unbeaten run where we've won six of the matches. We're doing everything we can to build on that run over Christmas and set ourselves up for a good finish to the season."

Goodman said: "The Wimbledon defence seemed to sit off Crawford as he collected the ball, almost challenging him to try his luck from that distance.

"They would have immediately regretted their decision as he deliberately struck the ballwith flight, pace, bend and accuracy which resulted in it flying into the top corner moments later. A truly magnificent goal."

Sky Bet League Two: Danny Grainger, CARLISLE v Newport - November 3

Carlisle defender Danny Grainger is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month winner for November, receiving 45% of the public vote.

A captain's way to claim three points for his side. Grainger had no right to be so far forward in injury time against Newport, but he adjusted his feet adroitly to lash home a finely judged angled winner.

Grainger said: "I'm delighted, over the moon, and it's obviously nice to get a bit of personal recognition at times. Winning goal of the month is massive for me and it's been quite nerve-wracking waiting for the results to come through.

"It's one of those chances where you set yourself and decide to go for it, and it's good to see it fly into the top corner. A few people have been giving me a bit of stick and saying it was a deflection, but there was no touch on it at all. It was just the movement of the ball which helped it to fly up into the top corner.

"The special thing about this award is that the fans have taken time to vote on it. I'd like to say thank you to everybody who did that, and it's nice to see that it wasn't just Carlisle fans. I think all three nominated goals got people talking, and that's what it's all about."

Goodman said: "What a way to score the winning goal! Facing the disappointment of a late equaliser, Grainger reacted in the perfect manner, lashing his drive on the half volley into the top corner with that majestic left foot that he possesses.

"As usual this season, he has been in fine goalscoring form and is well on course for his second consecutive double-figure season return."

Grainger beat off competition from Cambridge United's George Maris and Colchester United's Sammie Szmodics.