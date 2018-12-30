Aston Villa News

Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland ruptures Achilles in training

Last Updated: 30/12/18 8:35pm

Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland has ruptured his Achilles

Aston Villa have been dealt a blow after goalkeeper Orjan Nyland ruptured his Achilles during a training session.

The 28-year-old could be set to miss the remainder of the season as a result.

The Norway international has featured as first choice for the Midlands side this season, as Villa joined the hunt for play-off promotion.

Villa are currently ninth in the Championship after 25 games played - 14 points off league leaders Leeds United.

The club have goalkeepers Andre Moreira and Mark Bunn to call upon in their squad, while Jed Steer is on loan at Charlton Athletic.

