Tammy Abraham to make final Aston Villa decision, says Dean Smith

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says it will be up to Tammy Abraham whether or not he stays at the club for the rest of the season.

Abraham is currently on loan at Villa from Chelsea and is having a great season, two goals against QPR on New Year's Day taking him level with Billy Sharp at the top of the Championship's goalscoring chart.

There is a clause in the loan deal which would allow Chelsea to recall the England international striker - and potentially loan or sell him to another Premier League club - but Smith thinks the decision will rest with the player and hopes he will stay where he is.

Smith said: "There has been a lot of speculation about him.

"What I am led to believe is that it is the lad's choice if he stays or not - I don't think Chelsea will push him either way.

"I personally - and I have told Tammy the same - don't think it would be a great decision for him [to go on loan elsewhere]. I think he is in a win-win here.

"We have got a Premier player who is on loan with us in the Championship at the moment and he is proving how good he is.

"I think he wants to continue to do that, and we hope he continues to do that."

Smith thinks Abraham is enjoying his time at Villa and could potentially help the club back into the Premier League.

"You want to be happy in his job - and he has got a smile on his face," added Smith.

Dean Smith hopes Tammy Abraham will stay at Aston Villa and spearhead a promotion challenge

"He is only 21 and you need some guidance at times.

"He has got very good parents, who will help guide him, and he has also got [Villa assistant coach] John Terry, who he has known since he was eight or nine years old and who will give him great advice as well.

"But there is only one person who can make the decision and that is Tammy - and I told him to go with what his gut feeling is.

"If it is to stay at Aston Villa and become a legend - which he can do, because he could be the one to take us into the Premier League this season - I would be only too happy.

"He has got 40,000 fans singing his name at the moment, and that can only be a good feeling for a young 21-year-old lad."