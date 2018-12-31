Championship Power Rankings: Hull City's Jarrod Bowen top

Hull winger Jarrod Bowen has topped the Championship Power Rankings for New Year's Eve.

The 22-year-old scored both goals in the Tigers' 2-0 win at Leeds - his sixth goal in as many league games.

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp (No 2) scored a quickfire double before David McGoldrick (No 3) sealed a 3-0 win over Blackburn.

Four Norwich players occupied top-10 positions despite a 4-3 defeat to Derby, including Mario Vrancic (No 4), Onel Hernandez (No 7), Teemu Pukki (No 8) and Marco Stiepermann (No 10).

QPR stopper Joe Lumley (No 5) surged up the chart after making five saves and keeping his third successive clean sheet in a goalless stalemate against Reading.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance by awarding points for 34 different stats.

Below, we present the in-form chart based on performances over the past five Championship matchdays (with greater weight placed on recent games), your club's top points scorer and the season accumulative chart.

The Sky Sports Power Rankings will be updated every week during the season, so be sure to keep an eye on the big movers...

