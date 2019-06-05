Aston Villa to sign Jota from Birmingham, with Gary Gardner to join Blues

Jota will make the switch from Birmingham to Aston Villa to rejoin his former Brentford manager Dean Smith

Aston Villa are set to sign Jota from Birmingham, with Gary Gardner heading to St Andrew's, Sky Sports News understands.

Jota played for Dean Smith at Brentford before moving to Birmingham in a club-record £6m deal in the summer of 2017. The Spaniard scored eight goals in 75 appearances for the Blues.

The 27-year-old could act as a replacement for Albert Adomah, who was released by Villa after his contract expired at the end of this season, along with the experienced Mile Jedinak, Alan Hutton and Glenn Whelan.

Gardner will move in the opposite direction on a permanent deal after spending last season on loan at Birmingham, where he scored two goals in 42 appearances for the club.

The 26-year-old midfielder will follow the footsteps of his older brother Craig who made the same move nine years ago.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App.