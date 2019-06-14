Aston Villa target Jack Butland but Bournemouth still want goalkeeper

Jack Butland wants to regain his England place

Aston Villa have joined Bournemouth in the chase for England goalkeeper Jack Butland, Sky Sports News understands.

But either Premier League club will need to bid in excess of £20m to persuade Stoke City to sell him.

Former Birmingham stopper Butland still has two years left on his Stoke contract, but the club's Player of the Season is keen on a move back to the Premier League - or abroad - in order to improve his chances with the national team.

Sky Sports News has been told he has a number of options that are currently in progression.

Villa are in the market for a top-class keeper while Norwegian international Orjan Nyland continues to recover from his ruptured Achilles, and with youngster Jed Steer not thought to be ready for a full season in the Premier League.

Stoke value Butland at £20m

Butland has been included in every England squad since Stoke were relegated last summer, but has played understudy to Jordan Pickford.

He did not play a single minute of football at the World Cup in Russia, nor during the Nations League Finals in Portugal last week.

Gareth Southgate's policy is clear - players have to be in form, and playing regularly at the top level to get a starting place.

