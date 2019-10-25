Aston Villa's Jack Grealish confident in role ahead of Man City clash

Jack Grealish praised the impact of new striker Wesley

Jack Grealish is happy with Aston Villa's new attacking formation.

Villa were in the Premier League relegation zone before wins against Norwich and Brighton lifted them to 12th, but they now face Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday.

Grealish, who will captain the side because of a James Chester injury, is confident that playing closer to new striker Wesley will continue to bring goals.

"I know what I bring to the team, I know what I do every single game," said Grealish.

"That's why the manager (Dean Smith) pushed me further up field. I'm not playing like a left-winger, more of an inside number 10.

"If you want to get the best out of Wes he likes to get hold of the ball and bring others into play and for others to play off him, which is why he was so effective (in victory) at Norwich."

Villa will have to be wary of Raheem Sterling, who scored another hat-trick in the Champions League during the week

He added: "We all know how tough the games are going to be, playing Man City away and then Liverpool at home.

"They're the two best teams in the league and could be up there in the world.

"All of the lads want to play in the Premier League and these are the games you look forward to."