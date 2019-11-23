Aston Villa retain interest in Brentford's Said Benrahma ahead of January transfer window

Aston Villa remain interested in Brentford winger Said Benrahma ahead of the January transfer window, Sky Sports News understands.

The Midlands club put in a number of offers for the Algeria international during the summer but could not agree a deal with the Bees, who value him at £20m.

That sum may still prove too much for ex-Brentford manager Dean Smith to bring his former player to Villa Park in the New Year, after the Premier League side spent around £120m on their new squad in the summer.

Smith is also understood to be keen on the Norwich forward Emiliano Buendia, but he is likely to cost even more than Benrahma, who was second to him in the winger stats during last season's Championship.

Emiliano Buendia is also stood to be of interest to Aston Villa boss Dean Smith

Benrahma, 24, has picked up form in recent weeks, scoring twice in the last three games, having missed the start of the season due to injury.

The former Nice player has scored 12 Championship goals in 51 appearances since signing for Brentford in 2018.

Villa boss Smith signed one of his former Brentford players last summer - centre-back Ezri Konsa - while he also bought a previous Bees transfer target in Belgian defender Bjorn Engels.