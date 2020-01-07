Louie Barry: Aston Villa set to sign Barcelona's 16-year-old striker

Louie Barry moved to Barcelona from West Brom in the summer

Louie Barry, one of England’s top young goalscoring talents, looks set to leave Barcelona after just six months at the Nou Camp – to join Aston Villa.

The 16-year old turned down lucrative offers from a host of Europe's top clubs - including a £2m deal with Paris Saint-Germain - to move to Barcelona from West Brom in July, becoming the first English player to stay at Barca's La Masia academy.

However, his game time has been limited for Barcelona's youth teams, and the striker is understood to be close to agreeing a deal to return to the UK with Albion's Midlands rivals, Aston Villa.

West Brom only received £235,000 in compensation for the England U17 international, despite interest in Barry from the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Juventus.

Barry has made three UEFA Youth League appearances for Barcelona this campaign

Barry scored 10 goals in five games for England U15s at a tournament in Italy in 2018, before winning the Golden Boot at the Vale-de-Marne tournament later that year.

