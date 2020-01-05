Joe Hart: Aston Villa boss Dean Smith coy on interest in former Manchester City goalkeeper

0:33 Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith says they are looking at a number of goalkeepers now the transfer window is open, and does not deny Joe Hart interest Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith says they are looking at a number of goalkeepers now the transfer window is open, and does not deny Joe Hart interest

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith remains in the market for a goalkeeper but refused to confirm he has earmarked a move for former England number one Joe Hart.

A serious knee injury to first choice Tom Heaton has left Villa scouring the January market for a replacement.

Norwegian keeper Orjan Nyland played in Saturday's 2-1 FA Cup defeat at Fulham, with Croatian Lovre Kalinic providing cover on the bench.

When quizzed about the possibility of signing Hart, who is currently second choice at Burnley, Smith said: "There's an awful lot of candidates that we've been looking at. I'm not going to give any names.

Tom Heaton is out for the season with a serious knee ligament injury

"Also the two we've got here, Kalinic and Nyland. They are both international goalkeepers, there's opportunities for them.

"Nyland has been very good for me, there was not a lot he could have done with the two goals and his distribution was very good. We're looking in the market at a number of things now."

Smith held transfer talks with chief executive Christian Purslow and sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch on Friday night.

He added: "We've had a good chat about positions and players that we want. We've got to prioritise.

"January is a narrow window and I'm not sure there's an awful lot of teams who will let players go that are playing for them at the moment. That narrows it down even more.

"But we have a lot of games coming up and we'd like to recruit as soon as possible."

