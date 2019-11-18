Burnley and the January transfer window

Ollie Watkins has been in fine form for Brentford this season

What has the manager said

Burnley will look to add to their squad in the January transfer window, but Sean Dyche has admitted the price of players lower down the pyramid is affecting his plans.

"The days of bargains are few and far between. There's still the odd one, the odd rough diamond, but it makes it harder.

"In the ideal world, yes, you want this group almost third in line, all improving, all learning.

"But in practical terms if we have to spend £4m on a novice, and sign a first-team player for £7m, how do you compute that. How much budget do you need to make that right? Money is king, particularly in the Premier League."

What did Burnley do in the summer?

Jay Rodriguez returned to his boyhood team in the summer

Burnley welcomed back Jay Rodriguez, re-signing him for £10m from West Brom, while Bailey Peacock-Farrell made a £2.5m move from Leeds. Danny Drinkwater arrived on loan from Chelsea while Erik Pieters, Joel Senior and Ryan Cooney were undisclosed arrivals.

But they did lose Tom Heaton to Aston Villa for £8m while Jon Walters and Peter Crouch retired. Stephen Ward and Anders Lindegaard were also released.

Who have they been linked with?

Nir Bitton, Celtic [The Sun]; Jamie Hamilton, Hamilton [Daily Mail]; Conor Gallagher, Chelsea [Daily Mail]; Ollie Watkins, Brentford [Lancashire Live].

Analysis: What to expect in January

Sky Sports News reporter Alan Myers...

"Burnley are always looking to strengthen their squad and - as in the summer - they will be targeting a box-to-box central midfielder. They also have the budget to be able to complete a permanent transfer next month.

"In terms of outgoings, the Clarets want to send Danny Drinkwater back to Chelsea, with his current season-long loan being viewed as a huge disappointment at Turf Moor. Whether the west London side are willing to do that without another loan option lined up for the ex-Leicester player remains to be seen.

"Burnley will also brace themselves for bids for young starlet Dwight McNeil and centre-back James Tarkowski, who was a target for Leicester City in the summer."

