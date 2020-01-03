Jack Grealish not leaving Aston Villa in January, says Dean Smith

Jack Grealish has been involved in 14 goals in 21 games this season

Jack Grealish will not leave Aston Villa in January, insists head coach Dean Smith.

Despite Villa sitting just one point above the Premier League relegation zone, the 24-year-old midfielder has impressed this season.

Grealish has scored eight goals and created six more in 21 games, putting him top of Villa's goal-scoring and assist charts.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win over Burnley in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win over Burnley in the Premier League

Grealish has been a Tottenham target in the past, while he is reported to be interesting Manchester United, but Smith says there is no way he will leave in January.

"I think he's a big target for many teams and you can see why," he said. "He's a top player but as I've said before, our owners are very ambitious and want to establish us as a top Premier League club.

"To do that you have to keep your best players, so we'll be keeping hold of Jack Grealish. People can keep looking but they can't touch."

0:36 Dean Smith admitted knee injuries to Wesley and Tom Heaton 'took the gloss' off Aston Villa's 2-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor Dean Smith admitted knee injuries to Wesley and Tom Heaton 'took the gloss' off Aston Villa's 2-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast is also back with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.