Aston Villa may play false nine against Manchester City, says Dean Smith

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says he may play without a striker against Manchester City on Sunday due to the injury crisis at centre-forward.

Record signing Wesley has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering knee ligament damage against Burnley at New Year's Day, while Jonathan Kodjia is out with illness.

Villa played without a recognised striker during their 1-1 draw away to Leicester City in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday and the performance has given Smith food for thought.

"We've got a situation at the football club at the moment where Wesley got injured at Burnley, Keinan Davis is out, and Jonathan Kodija was ill," said the Villa boss.

"We had to put our forward-thinking players on the pitch and I thought it worked OK.

"I think it [playing without a striker] can work again. There's no reason why it can't but we have to be better on the ball against Manchester City."

Drinkwater in contention

Manchester City are in a rich vein of form, having won eight of their last nine matches, and Smith says his side will need to be at their best to have a chance of securing a result.

New signing Danny Drinkwater, who completed a loan move from Chelsea until the end of the season, is in contention to play after impressing the boss in training.

"We know how difficult it can be for any team who plays against Manchester City but we are looking forward to it," added Smith.

"We have got to have a belief in ourselves. Our players must be on top of their game.

"Drinkwater has a chance to feature against City. He has done really well in training so far and has put himself into contention, that's for sure. He's a talented player."