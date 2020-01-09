Jack Grealish will deliver England fireworks, says Carlton Cole

Former West Ham striker Carlton Cole believes Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish will deliver fireworks for England in the near future.

Cole, who is currently coaching at West Ham, and sports presenter Sam Quek were speaking on the Kings of the Premier League to select their team of the month, which is aired at 6pm on Sky Sports Premier League this Friday.

Grealish was instrumental in Villa's 1-1 draw against Leicester in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday evening and has been in fine form for Dean Smith's side this season.

He has particularly excelled during the congested month of December with goals against Manchester United, Leicester, Southampton and Burnley, in addition to creating the winner against Norwich.

When asked whether the 24-year-old could be selected in Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2020, Cole replied: "Yes, but for him to be fully effective, the team has to be built around him. He's that good.

"So that's why I think it's been a problem for Southgate. Let [Grealish] mature until he's ready to carry a team at that level and then that's when you'll see fireworks."

Meanwhile, Quek also showered praise on another young English midfielder: "Todd Cantwell has been brilliant for Norwich. Everyone was looking at Teemu Pukki at the start of the season, but Cantwell's pulling the strings now.

"Because [Norwich are] down at the bottom, a lot of people may not notice. But at 21 years old, how he's been playing and being linked with some big clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham, I think that speaks volumes."

