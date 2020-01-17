Islam Slimani: Aston Villa interested in loan deal for Leicester City striker

Leicester striker Islam Slimani is on loan at Monaco but could return to the Premier League in January

Aston Villa are interested in signing Leicester City striker Islam Slimani, who is currently at Monaco on loan, while Mbwana Samatta is close to completing a deal with the Premier League club.

Samatta is due to undergo a medical in Birmingham over the weekend, while Villa's bosses process the necessary paperwork to apply for a work permit.

A fee of around £8.5m was agreed with Genk on Thursday.

The Slimani deal is more complicated, from Villa's perspective. He is currently on a season-long loan with Monaco, and so Villa would need agreement from both them and Leicester for a new loan deal to be sanctioned.

Those problems are not insurmountable, however - Slimani scored in Monaco's 3-3 draw with Paris Saint-Germain last weekend - but he has made only 11 starts in Ligue 1 this season.

Meanwhile, Villa's Jonathan Kodjia is in Qatar where Al Gharafa have said publicly he will undergo a medical on Friday.

However, that transfer will only be sanctioned once Villa are certain they have a striker ready to replace him.