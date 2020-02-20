Dean Smith wants Aston Villa to drag Southampton into relegation battle

Aston Villa travel to Southampton on Saturday

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith hopes his side can claw Southampton back into a relegation battle.

Villa sit one point above the bottom three ahead of Saturday's trip to St Mary's while three wins from their last six games have seen the Saints climb to 12th in the Premier League, seven points from danger.

Southampton have taken just 11 points at home all season - the fewest of any team in the top flight - and Smith is confident his side can capitalise on their opponents' Achilles heel.

"Their home record hasn't been great," Smith said. "They seem to have prospered away from home this season.

"Their head coach himself has said it has been tough to play at home. There has been an awful lot of pressure on the first 15 minutes of games.

Victory would see Villa narrow the gap on Southampton to three points in their quest for top-flight survival

"There is an expectation on them and the players have not handled that expectation as well as they could have.

"But we have to concentrate on ourselves. We have to make sure we put that pressure onto Southampton and their supporters.

"Hopefully that is something we can play on and if we play to the capabilities we have got we can be a match for anyone."

West Ham's midweek defeat to Manchester City kept Villa out of the drop zone, but Smith insists his side must not place emphasis on their rivals and must instead focus on factors they can control.

"I tend not to concentrate too much on the other teams around us but just concentrate on ourselves and that's what makes Saturday's game a big game for us," Smith said.

Villa will look to contain Southampton's in-form striker Danny Ings

"If we can get the right result then we claw Southampton back in with us and it gives us targets of teams to go and pass."

A second trip to Wembley in less than a year awaits Villa as they prepare to take on Manchester City in the League Cup final on 1 March.

Smith dismissed suggestions the upcoming fixture is a distraction to the club, given their current league predicament.

"It's no distraction. It's no bigger than Southampton at the moment... The Cup final is the following week.

"Every game we have got at the minute is a Cup final. We've got 13 games to play - 12 in the Premier League - and every game we go into we will scrap for points."