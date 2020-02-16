Aston Villa 2-3 Tottenham: Heung-Min Son's stoppage-time winner punishes Villa

Heung-Min Son scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Tottenham put significant pressure on Chelsea in the top-four race with a 3-2 win at Aston Villa.

The relegation-threatened hosts bossed the early stages and took a deserving lead when Toby Alderweireld scored an own goal (9).

The Belgian defender redeemed himself before the break when lashing home a difficult chance (27) before Spurs took advantage of a VAR call when being awarded a penalty when Bjorn Engels challenged Steven Bergwijn.

Pepe Reina saved Heung-Min Son's spot-kick but the South Korean was quickest to the rebound and made it 2-1 (45+2).

It looked a big ask for Villa to respond with Spurs playing cleverly on the counter-attack but Engels headed his team level (53) after a brilliant Jack Grealish corner.

Both teams had chances to win it and Reina made some important stops for Villa before a horrendous Engels error presented Son with one last chance, which he took (90+3).

The result catapults Jose Mourinho's men into fifth and to within one point of Chelsea, who play Manchester United on Monday Night Football.

Man of the match: Pepe Reina

How Jose's men crushed Villa spirits…

Fifth place in the Premier League is now likely to offer a Champions League spot following Manchester City's two-year European ban, barring any successful appeal, but Spurs looked to be fluffing their opportunity in the opening exchanges.

Team news Tyrone Mings was out with illness for Aston Villa and he was replaced by Bjorn Engels at centre-back as Dean Smith also decided to start Danny Drinkwater.

Jose Mourinho made two changes from their win over Manchester City with Eric Dier and Ben Davies returning to the side.

Dean Smith's side were full of energy and guile and were gifted the lead after just nine minutes.

Anwar El Ghazi's cross skidded off the wet Villa Park surface and completely confused Hugo Lloris and Alderweireld which ended with the ball deflecting off the Belgian and into his own net.

A marauding Grealish was causing Spurs lots of problems off the left and his mazy run almost ended with Douglas Luiz finding the net but his goal-bound shot was turned away over the crossbar by Ben Davies.

With Spurs looking on the ropes, they hauled themselves back into the game on 27 minutes when Alderweireld made amends.

Son's corner was poorly dealt with by Danny Drinkwater and the ball dropped to Alderweireld who swivelled to fire a neat finish high past Reina on the half-volley.

Dele Alli grew into the game but his quality in the final third was lacking as he miscued an effort from a presentable angle.

Spurs then completed the first-half comeback just before the break.

Bergwijn showed his speed and skill by charging in behind but his run was stopped by a sliding Engels. Initially, no penalty was awarded but a VAR review overturned the decision to the frustration of the home fans.

Reina guessed correctly to palm Son's penalty away but the forward was quickest to the rebound and bundled the ball home.

With half-time to regroup, it was expected that Spurs would come out with better defensive organisation, yet, their lead only lasted eight minutes.

Engels followed in Alderweireld's footsteps and redeemed himself by powering home a header from close range after a pin-point Grealish corner.

Spurs turned up the pressure as the game wore on and Reina had to be at his best to deny Bergwijn, Son and Alli, who continued to flounder with his finishing.

The in-form goalkeeper also twice denied Son with five minutes left, expertly turning his angled drive wide and, from the resulting corner, making a low stop.

However, there would be one more opportunity for Spurs when Engels made a hash of a clearance and the South Korean stayed cool to fire Spurs to within touching distance of their London rivals.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper showed he's still got all the attributes despite his advancing years by keeping his team in the game for long periods. His brilliance between the sticks denied Spurs on seven occasions as his team-mates in front of him let him down playing a very open style that made it pretty simple for Mourinho's men to counter-attack in behind. With him in this form, Villa certainly still have a fair chance of staying up.

Image: Star man: Pepe Reina

What the managers said...

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith: "For me, it's a farcical VAR decision because there are 42,000 people in this stadium today, Martin Atkinson gives a goal kick and everybody in this stadium believes it's a goal kick, even their player who has had the shot. But we go into a sterile environment and whoever the VAR is today looks at it 10 times. You're telling me that's clear and obvious? The criteria is clear and obvious. I said to Martin at half-time, I don't blame him, but if he's brave enough to walk over to that monitor it would take 30 seconds and he'd be happy with the decision and we'd play on.

"Instead, we go upstairs and have it re-refereed. If you watch it 20 times you can see some contact. Was it enough contact to put the lad off? I'm not so sure. The criteria is clear and obvious. That's not clear and obvious. But because there was contact before that's probably put their marks up to 98 per cent now. For me, farcical."

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho: "It was a performance with mistakes. We made a bad start, a bad collective start. But it was a performance with a fantastic mentality, personality and desire to win. Fantastic football.

"I think it is the match since I arrived when we created the most chances. We had so many chances to score and not just the chance that arrives occasionally but the chance that we build and that we really work for and beautiful football.

"I am obviously very pleased with the victory. I would be now complaining if the result was 2-2 after we missed so many chances, especially in the second half. It was too much football just to score a goal on minute 94."

Alderweireld's week to remember

Alderweireld told Sky Sports: "It was not one of my best performances but it's been a beautiful week for me with the birth of my son, but yesterday I had to travel eight hours.

"It was difficult, my legs were not sharp. I'm happy I helped the team a little bit with the goal.

"Again, not my best performance but the lads helped me out today."

Opta stats

Aston Villa are without victory in their last 10 Premier League matches against sides from London (D1 L9), since a 1-0 win versus Crystal Palace in January 2016.

Tottenham have lost just one of their last 19 matches against Aston Villa in all competitions (W15 D3), losing in the Premier League in April 2015 (0-1).

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 23 Premier League away games against promoted sides (W19 D4) since a 0-1 loss at QPR in April 2012.

Son goal after 93 minutes and 34 seconds is Spurs' latest winning goal in the Premier League since August 2009, when Aaron Lennon netted after 94 minutes and 24 seconds against Birmingham.

Grealish has had a direct hand in 13 goals in the Premier League this season (seven goals & six assists), five more than the next Villa player and more than any other English midfielder.

Tottenham's Son became the first Asian player in Premier League history to reach 50 goals in the competition (51 in total after his brace). Indeed, he's the sixth Spurs player to reach this milestone after Teddy Sheringham, Robbie Keane, Jermain Defoe, Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen.

