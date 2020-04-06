Aston Villa 2019/20: Five stats you didn't know

We pick out five key stats from Villa's 2019/20 Premier League season

From Jack Grealish winning fouls to defensive mistakes, we pick out five stats you may not have known about Aston Villa's 2019/20 season.

Grealish the tricky customer...

No player has been fouled more than Jack Grealish (127) in the Premier League this season; Wilfried Zaha is next on 94.

To add, no player has carried the ball further than him also.

Jack Grealish has been fouled more times than any other Premier League player

... and Villa's talisman

In the three games this season when Grealish has had his highest number of touches in games this season, Villa have won.

In the five when he has had his fewest touches, Villa have lost.

Tests to come?

When the season was halted, Villa's next four games were due to be against sides in the current top six; Wolves, Liverpool, Man Utd and Chelsea.

No side has a worse record in the Premier League this season against teams in the top half, picking up 0.36 pts per game.

Last gasp

No side have scored more goals after the 90th minute in the Premier League this season than Aston Villa's five; two of them have resulted in wins, against Brighton and Watford at home (both 2-1).

Villa players celebrate their last-gasp win over Watford

Error-stricken

Villa have also made the most errors leading to goals this season with 10, with nine different players responsible; Tyrone Mings (2), Danny Drinkwater, Pepe Reina, Bjorn Engels, Kortney Hause, Ezri Konsa, Marvelous Nakamba, Douglas Luiz and Jack Grealish.

