Aston Villa's Jed Steer discusses return to fitness during lockdown

Jed Steer talks to Sky Sports about working his way back to fitness from home during the coronavirus lockdown

When Aston Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer suffered a partial tear of his Achilles in November it all but ended his season just as it was getting started.

The "cruel blow" limited his first Premier League appearance in more than four years to just seven minutes, after starting at Wolves in place of the injured Tom Heaton.

Steer was nearing a return to full training before the coronavirus pandemic brought football to an abrupt halt in March, but the 27-year-old has been using the break to his advantage; this week he got back into his boots for the first time in almost six months.

Recalling the incident that dashed his hopes of an extended run in the side, Steer said: "I remember the ball going over my head and thinking 'I could be in a bit of trouble here'.

"I was back-pedalling and went to take off to try and get something on the ball, then felt as if I had been shot in the back of my leg.

"The scan came back with a partial tear of my Achilles.

Steer's first Premier League appearance of the season was brought to an abrupt end

"The rehab has gone really well and, as worrying as it is with the UK in lockdown, these weeks off have given me extra time to get stronger.

"It's been frustrating that I haven't been able to get out on the grass sooner, but this time at home has given me the chance to really work on my strength and it felt so good to get my boots back on."

'Lockdown training a smooth transition'

After the Premier League was suspended on March 13, players and coaching staff have had to adapt to new ways of working, including training sessions via video calls.

Steer praised the club's coaching staff for making the transition "easier than it might have been" and believes continued communication between players and staff is key to maintaining morale.

"Leading up to the lockdown, my physio John put measures in place that would enable me to work from home," he said.

"It was actually a fairly smooth transition for me. Fortunately I have recently converted my garage into a gym and that couldn't have come at a better time.

"I have strength days in the gym and then I have days outside. I'm in my garden and John is in his and we go through my session together over FaceTime.

Steer trains from home as Aston Villa physio John Hartley directs the goalkeeper on a video call

"We've also got a group chat with all the boys and the manager in. He has been in regular contact with the players.

"While we haven't been able to get into the training ground as a group, we have been able to keep up contact and improve as a squad and individually.

"Us injured boys would see lots of each other in training. It is never nice to see anyone injured but you create a little group and you work in and around each other.

"When I was in the physio room I had John McGinn joining me, with Tom Heaton and Wesley also being treated.



"You support each other through it. You have up days and you have down days. It's on those down days that your colleagues and mates help you through it when you're injured."

'End goal is my motivation'

Keeping the mind and body fit, not just for the here and now but also what lies ahead, brings added challenges in these unprecedented times. For Steer, focusing on a return to action is his self-motivation during self-isolation.

"It's about seeing the end goal. To be fit, back training and back playing," he added.

"It's about wearing an Aston Villa shirt again.

"On the days when you don't see the light at the end of the tunnel and when your injury might be a little sore, keeping my eye on the end goal helps me through it and keeps my motivation high."

Steer notes down his rehabilitation exercises from home

'Football must take a back seat'

The coronavirus pandemic has changed many aspects of life as we know it, and football pales into insignificance compared to the health and wellbeing of the nation.

The virus has directly impacted a number of individuals at Villa; goalkeeper Pepe Reina revealed he struggled to breath with the symptoms, while club masseur Alex Butler continues his recovery from the illness.

"Thousands of people have very sadly lost their lives and minimising the amount of people catching the virus is all that matters at the moment. Of course football has to take a back seat," Steer said.

​"Pepe has talked about the horrible coronavirus symptoms he had. Unfortunately our club masseur Big Al got admitted to hospital with the virus, which was horrible to hear," Steer said.

"Our friend and other masseur Smudger created a WhatsApp group with past and present players and staff in. He gave us regular updates on Big Al's health, which we really appreciated.

"Thankfully he is now back home and on the mend."

'I still feel Wembley excitement'

Wind the clock back 12 months and Villa were celebrating a new club record of 10 league wins in a row on their way to booking a place in the Championship play-offs.

Steer celebrates the first of two penalty saves in Aston Villa's play-off semi-final shootout against West Brom

Steer played every minute of that winning streak as Villa went on to secure promotion to the Premier League with victory in the play-off final at Wembley.

Almost a year on, Steer recalls the jubilation of what he describes as the best day of his life.

Steer and Villa head coach Dean Smith pictured at Wembley after winning the play-off final against Derby

"I can still feel the pre-game excitement and nerves," he said.

"We stayed at the Hilton in Wembley. I always wake up early on a match day and I opened the blinds and there was already a sea of claret and blue outside which was amazing.

"Every time I got in the lift and I pressed the button a voice would say 'going up' and I would think to myself: 'That's about right. Yes we are.'"

"Thankfully it went our way. What a day."