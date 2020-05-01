Jack Grealish 'too good' for current Aston Villa team, says Conor Hourihane

Jack Grealish could be close to a move to a bigger club, says Conor Hourihane

Jack Grealish is "too good" for Aston Villa's current squad and a move to a bigger club is "only a matter of time", according to team-mate Conor Hourihane.

Grealish has been linked with a big money move to Manchester United and Hourihane believes the Villa captain may have outgrown the club he joined as a schoolboy.

The 24-year-old was Villa's standout player before the Premier League season was halted by the coronavirus crisis, with more goals (seven) and more assists (six) than any other player in Dean Smith's side.

Villa and Ireland midfielder Hourihane claims Grealish is the best player he has ever played with, and believes he has "taken his game to a new level" this year.

Speaking during a podcast for Irish newspaper, The Southern Star, Hourihane said: "He's top, top class.

"In terms of pure ability and sheer skill and technique level he's easily the best player I've played with to date.

"He's just got that gift. He's skipping by the best players in this league so easily.

"He's developed over the three years I've been here - he's taken his game to a new level - especially this year in the Premier League.

"He's taken it by storm really. You know the England team and getting that big move is only a matter of time because, if I'm being brutally honest, he's too good for our team at Aston Villa."