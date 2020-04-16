Jack Grealish: Everton admirers of Aston Villa captain but focused on other areas

Everton director of football Marcel Brands is a long-time admirer of Aston Villa's Jack Grealish

Everton could consider a move for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, but only if they manage to seal a number of other top transfer targets first.

It is believed director of football Marcel Brands is an admirer of the 24-year-old but the club are wary of the need to invest in a number of other positions.

A right-sided attacking midfielder has been identified as Everton's top priority this summer with Gremio forward Everton Soares admired by boss Carlo Ancelotti and impressing during last summer's Copa America.

Although other clubs remain interested, including Napoli, Ancelotti hopes the 24-year-old will form a potent partnership with Soares' Brazil international team-mate and good friend, Richarlison.

Everton also remain one of the favourites to land Lille's young Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes.

The 22-year-old joined Lille from Brazilian side Avai for £1.5m in 2017 and has become one of the most sought-after young central defenders in Europe.

He has featured in the Champions League - playing twice against Chelsea in this season's group stages.

Who is Gabriel?

Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes has attracted interest from Everton

Analysis from Sky Sports' Nick Grounds:

Promising centre-halves are a rare breed, let alone left-sided ones. At 22 years old, Gabriel is far from the finished article, but both Leicester and Arsenal were reportedly interested in January, while to have Italian suitors proves there is a quality defender in there.

At the age of 13, he showed dedication to his career by taking a 12-hour bus journey to Florianopolis to join Avai having been born and raised in Sao Paulo's Pirituba district. Upon his arrival at Lille, he taught himself French and now conducts interviews in the language.

Were it not for the coronavirus pandemic, Gabriel would have featured for Brazil's Under-23 Olympic side in friendlies set up against Croatia and Egypt this month. The year's long-term goal was to defend the gold medal won at Rio 2016 in Tokyo.

Lille currently lie fourth in Ligue 1, one point off Rennes who occupy the final Champions League spot. Should Lille secure a passage to Europe's premier club competition for a second successive season, it will be in no small part down to their talented young Brazilian. Even if it transpires to be a parting gift.

