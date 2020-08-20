Aston Villa fixtures: Premier League 2020/21

Aston Villa will kick off their Premier League season a week late at home to Sheffield United on September 19 after their opening-day game with Man City was postponed.

Villa were due to play Manchester City at the Etihad on the weekend of September 12, but that game will be played at a later date (TBC) due to City's participation in the latter stages of the Champions League in August.

Dean Smith's Villa, who survived on the last day of the 2019/20 season, host Sheffield United on the weekend of September 19, before going to newly-promoted Fulham on the weekend of September 26.

Aston Villa survived on the final day of the 2019/20 season

Next up is a clash with champions Liverpool at Villa Park on October 3, before going to Leicester on October 17 following an international break.

Around a busy winter schedule, Villa host Crystal Palace on Boxing Day, then go to Chelsea on December 28, and then up to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on January 2. They finish the season at home to Chelsea on May 23.

September

12: Man City (a) POSTPONED

19: Sheffield United (h)

26: Fulham (a)

October

3: Liverpool (h)

17: Leicester (a)

24: Leeds (h)

31: Southampton (h)

November

7: Arsenal (a)

21: Brighton (h)

28: West Ham (a)

December

5: Newcastle (h)

12: Wolves (a)

15: Burnley (h)

19: West Brom (a)

26: Crystal Palace (h)

28: Chelsea (a)

January

2: Man Utd (a)

12: Tottenham (h)

16: Everton (h)

26: Burnley (a)

30: Southampton (a)

February

2: West Ham (h)

6: Arsenal (h)

13: Brighton (a)

20: Leicester (h)

27: Leeds (a)

March

6: Wolves (h)

13: Newcastle (a)

20: Sheffield United (a)

April

3: Fulham (h)

10: Liverpool (a)

17: Manchester City (h)

24: West Brom (h)

May

1: Everton (a)

8: Man Utd (h)

12: Crystal Palace (a)

15: Tottenham (a)

23: Chelsea (h)

The Premier League has revealed the 2020/21 season will start on Saturday September 12.

The season is scheduled to finish on Sunday May 23, 2021 - just 19 days before the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament kicks off.

The transfer window opened on Monday July 27 and will close on Monday October 5 at 11pm. An additional domestic-only window will run from October 5 to 5pm on October 16 but Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs.

