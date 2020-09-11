Aston Villa considering move for Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica

Milot Rashica was the subject of talks over a move to RB Leipzig

Aston Villa are considering a move for Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica.

The club want to sign a new winger and have shown interest in the Kosovo international.

Bremen want a fee in the region of £18.5m (€20m) for him.

The 24-year-old had been the subject of talks over a move to RB Leipzig but the Bundesliga side have been unable to raise their initial offer of £13.8m (€15m).

Rashica had been excited by the prospect of playing for a Champions League team.

