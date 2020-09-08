Emiliano Martinez: Aston Villa interested in Arsenal goalkeeper

Aston Villa are interested in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Arsenal are under no pressure to sell Martinez and will only consider his departure if they can find a replacement.

The Gunners have an interest in Brentford keeper David Raya, who their goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana Pavon worked with at Brentford.

However, Brentford insist Raya, who is under contract until 2023, is not for sale.

Martinez has two years remaining on his contract at the Emirates Stadium and impressed since replacing Leno when the German got injured in June.

He kept nine clean sheets in 23 games last season and helped Arsenal to win the FA Cup, also starting for their Community Shield victory on penalties over Liverpool.

David Raya could be on Arsenal's list to replace Martinez

The club accepts Martinez wants to play regular first team football, although that cannot be guaranteed to him or Leno.

Last week, Sky Sports News reported Bundesliga side Schalke 04, managed by former Huddersfield boss David Wagner, are also interested in the Argentine.

Publicly, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is happy with having two goalkeepers who could both be number one.

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.