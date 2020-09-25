John Terry says Aston Villa's summer transfer business was needed to progress this season

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has worked as Aston Villa assistant head coach since October 2018

John Terry admits Aston Villa needed to spend if they wanted to progress this season.

The assistant head coach knows their summer spree was vital after they beat relegation by a point last season.

Bertrand Traore scored on his debut as Villa beat Bristol City 3-0 in the Carabao Cup on Thursday following his £17m arrival from Lyon.

Villa also spent a club-record £28m to sign Ollie Watkins from Brentford - allowing them to let Ally Samatta leave for Fenerbache on Friday - as well as £17m on Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and £16m for Nottingham Forest's Matt Cash.

Bertrand Traore scored 14 minutes into his Aston Villa debut

"After the way we stayed up last year it was important, and I think the manager recognised it over the summer as well," said Terry.

"With Johan (Lange, sporting director) coming in the building and Christian Purslow (chief executive) and the two owners doing some fantastic work early on we managed to get some really important players in the group.

1:56 Highlights from the Carabao Cup third round match between Bristol City and Aston Villa. Highlights from the Carabao Cup third round match between Bristol City and Aston Villa.

"Already we've seen that, the immediate impact in the first couple of games. What it does in that group is that training goes to another level.

"Everyone is pushing each other. The right-backs are fighting for their spot, the left-backs are doing the same. Ollie's came in and set the standard. Keinan (Davis) looked superb at Bristol as well.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish signed a new five-year contract with the club earlier this month

"All over the training ground the levels go up. You can only match those levels, if you don't hit them you fall behind. What we've seen so far is everyone's rising to that level and pushing each other."

Live MNF Live on

Samatta joined Fenerbache to end a disappointing nine-month stay at Villa.

The 27-year-old scored just twice in 16 appearances after joining from Genk for £8.5m in January.

Samatta moves to Turkey initially on loan, with an obligation for Fenerbahce to sign him for an initial fee of around £5.5m.

Mbwana Samatta joined Aston Villa from Genk on a four-and-a-half-year contract in January

"I know how big a club Fenerbahce is," Samatta told the Turkish club's website.

"I am happy to be here in such a family because it will be a new and big challenge for me.

"Fenerbahce has a lot of supporters and they always want to win. I also want to win. I came with this request, I am very happy and I hope we will win many trophies."

Watch Fulham vs Aston Villa on Monday Night Football from 5pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League.