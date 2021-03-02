Jack Grealish: Aston Villa captain to miss Sheffield United trip as 'frustrating' injury continues

Aston Villa will again be without captain Jack Grealish when they face Sheffield United on Wednesday, boss Dean Smith has revealed.
Grealish has not been involved in the last two games due to a lower leg injury picked up in training.
In the midfielder's absence, Villa suffered a 2-1 home loss to Leicester before Saturday's 1-0 victory at Leeds.
"We'll decide whether we can get him on the training ground later in the week. He's working with the doctor and the rehab staff every day.
"It's frustrating because he's a top player and we'd be a better team having him in it. But it's one of those things - players get injured. It's how you cope without those top players.
"He just feels it on one movement, so once that's free he can go and train. We're looking at whether we can get him on the training pitch by the end of this week."
Smith added: "There was a lot of noise outside that we were a one-man team and couldn't win without Jack. But we firmly believed in the squad of players we've got.
"We also know we're a better team with Jack in it because of the top-class player he is.
"It's always disappointing when he's not in the team because of what he gives us, but we know we're more than capable of winning games without him."