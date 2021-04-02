Ezri Konsa: Aston Villa defender extends contract until 2026

The 23-year-old has featured in 26 of Villa's 28 Premier League games this season, forming a strong partnership with Tyrone Mings and helping the club to keep 14 league clean sheets to date; Konsa joined Villa from Brentford in 2019

By PA Media

Friday 2 April 2021 21:23, UK

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa (PA)
Image: Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa has committed to the club for the next five years

Ezri Konsa has signed a new contract at Aston Villa to commit his future to the club until 2026.

The 23-year-old has featured in 26 of Villa's 28 Premier League games this season, forming a strong partnership with Tyrone Mings and helping the club to keep 14 top-flight clean sheets to date.

"I'm really grateful that the club have rewarded me with a new contract," Konsa said on the club's website.

preview image 2:48
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win over Aston Villa in the Premier League

"It's a great feeling to know the club really believes in you and has trust in you.

"It's something I've been working towards since I got here, proving myself and playing games week in, week out."

Trending

Konsa, a former U20 World Cup winner with England, joined Villa from Brentford in 2019 and has gone on to make 58 appearances in all competitions.

Live Premier League

Saturday 3rd April 7:45pm

This season Konsa has moved up a level as Villa seek to hang on to their position in the top half of the table over the final weeks of the campaign.

Also See:

Emiliano Martinez
Image: Konsa has been part of an impressive Villa defence alongside Tyrone Mings (left) and Emi Martinez (centre)

"It's been a really good season for us, especially the lads at the back with the amount of clean sheets - we're only one away from matching the clean sheet record for Aston Villa," he added.

"We have great chemistry at the back, including [goalkeeper] Emiliano Martinez. For me personally, it's been a very good season, for my standards and what I wanted to reach this season.

"I'm really proud of what me and the boys have achieved this season."

Win £250,000 on Friday!

Win £250,000 on Friday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Friday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema