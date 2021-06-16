Aston Villa: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

​​​​​Aston Villa will start their 2021/22 Premier League campaign away at newly-promoted Watford on Saturday August 14.

Dean Smith's side, looking to build on an 11th-place finish last season, then host Newcastle on August 21, before welcoming another promoted side in Brentford to Villa Park on August 28.

Their September then gets considerably more tricky, with Chelsea away on September 11, Everton at home on September 18, and a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on September 25.

3:24 After winning the Championship player of the season for 2020-2021, Norwich's Emi Buendia is on the move to Aston Villa. We take a look at some of his best bits from his two successful EFL campaigns.

Villa's Boxing Day fixture is against Chelsea at Villa Park, with their New Year's Day fixture at Brentford, while their final game of the 2021/22 season is at current champions Manchester City on May 22.

Villa have already strengthened their squad ahead of next season, with the capture of Emi Buendia from Norwich earlier this month.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

14: Watford (a) - 3pm

21: Newcastle (h) - 3pm

28: Brentford (h) - 3pm

September

11: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

18: Everton (h) - 3pm

25: Manchester United (a) - 3pm

October

2: Tottenham (a) - 3pm

16: Wolves (h) - 3pm

23: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

30: West Ham (h) - 3pm

November

6: Southampton (a) - 3pm

20: Brighton (h) - 3pm

27: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

30: Manchester City (h) - 7.45pm

December

4: Leicester City (h) - 3pm

11: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

14: Norwich City (a) - 7.45pm

18: Burnley (h) - 3pm

26: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

28: Leeds United (a) - 3pm

January

1: Brentford (a) - 3pm

15: Manchester United (h) - 3pm

22: Everton (a) - 3pm

February

8: Leeds United (h) - 7.45pm

12: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm

19: Watford (h) - 3pm

26: Brighton (a) - 3pm

March

5: Southampton (h) - 3pm

12: West Ham (a) - 3pm

19: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

April

2: Wolves (a) - 3pm

9: Tottenham (h) - 3pm

16: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

23: Leicester City (a) - 3pm

30: Norwich City (h) - 3pm

May

7: Burnley (a) - 3pm

15: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

22: Manchester City (a) - 4pm

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.