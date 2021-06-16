Aston Villa: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Aston Villa will start their 2021/22 Premier League campaign away at newly-promoted Watford on Saturday August 14.
Dean Smith's side, looking to build on an 11th-place finish last season, then host Newcastle on August 21, before welcoming another promoted side in Brentford to Villa Park on August 28.
Their September then gets considerably more tricky, with Chelsea away on September 11, Everton at home on September 18, and a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on September 25.
- In full: All the 2021/22 Premier League fixtures
- Find out more about Sky Sports
- 2012/22 Premier League kits
Villa's Boxing Day fixture is against Chelsea at Villa Park, with their New Year's Day fixture at Brentford, while their final game of the 2021/22 season is at current champions Manchester City on May 22.
Villa have already strengthened their squad ahead of next season, with the capture of Emi Buendia from Norwich earlier this month.
Trending
- PL fixtures 2021/22: Man City start at Spurs, Man Utd host Leeds
- Tense Fury-Wilder face-off | 'I'll run him over!'
- Pogba: Rudiger 'nibbled' me
- Coman wants PL move after rejecting Bayern contract
- Pirelli reveals cause of Baku tyre blowouts
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Several people being treated in hospital after paraglider protest
- Arsenal fixtures 2021/22: Gunners start with Brentford & Chelsea
- Man Utd fixtures 2021/22: Leeds on opening day
- Leeds fixtures 2021/22: Bielsa's side start at rivals Man Utd
Aston Villa's 2021/22 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
14: Watford (a) - 3pm
21: Newcastle (h) - 3pm
28: Brentford (h) - 3pm
September
11: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
18: Everton (h) - 3pm
25: Manchester United (a) - 3pm
October
2: Tottenham (a) - 3pm
16: Wolves (h) - 3pm
23: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
30: West Ham (h) - 3pm
November
6: Southampton (a) - 3pm
20: Brighton (h) - 3pm
27: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
30: Manchester City (h) - 7.45pm
December
4: Leicester City (h) - 3pm
11: Liverpool (a) - 3pm
14: Norwich City (a) - 7.45pm
18: Burnley (h) - 3pm
26: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
28: Leeds United (a) - 3pm
January
1: Brentford (a) - 3pm
15: Manchester United (h) - 3pm
22: Everton (a) - 3pm
February
8: Leeds United (h) - 7.45pm
12: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm
19: Watford (h) - 3pm
26: Brighton (a) - 3pm
March
5: Southampton (h) - 3pm
12: West Ham (a) - 3pm
19: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
April
2: Wolves (a) - 3pm
9: Tottenham (h) - 3pm
16: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
23: Leicester City (a) - 3pm
30: Norwich City (h) - 3pm
May
7: Burnley (a) - 3pm
15: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm
22: Manchester City (a) - 4pm
Follow the Premier League with Sky Sports
- 128 exclusively live Premier League matches.
- First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.
- The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp, Graeme Souness, Micah Richards and Roy Keane
- Kelly Cates in the presenter's chair for Saturday Night Football and Friday Night Football. While David Jones fronts Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.
- In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.
- Extended highlights On Demand through Game of the Day and Match Choice.
- Sky Sports is your ultimate destination for domestic football with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the recent addition of the FA Women's Super League.
- Find out more about Sky Sports
Key dates for the 2021/22 season
The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.
The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.
Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.
The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.