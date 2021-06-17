Ashley Young agrees personal terms with Aston Villa as free transfer from Inter Milan nears completion

Ashley Young is undergoing a medical with Aston Villa having agreed personal terms to join his former club on a free transfer from Inter Milan.

Provided there are no issues with the medical, the former England international will sign a one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Young will officially join on July 1 when his Inter contract has expired.

Young won Serie A last season with Inter and was offered a new one-year deal at the club but wanted to return to England to be closer to his family.

He also had offers from Burnley and Watford, where he began his career.

Young made 34 appearances in all competitions last season for Inter, who he joined from Manchester United in January 2020, and turns 36 next month.

During his four-and-a-half seasons at Villa from 2007-11, Young played close to 200 games before his switch to United, where he won the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.