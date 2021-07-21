Dean Smith: Aston Villa head coach isolating for friendly with Walsall

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith will miss the team's friendly with Walsall on Wednesday as he is isolating, the club announced.
Assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare will take charge as Villa play their first friendly ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League season.
Aston Villa can confirm that Head Coach Dean Smith will not be present at tonight's friendly with Walsall as he is currently isolating with his family.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 21, 2021
Craig Shakespeare will take charge of the team this evening. pic.twitter.com/sFi2eQzxqb
Fifty-year-old Smith made 142 appearances for Walsall in his playing career, and also managed them from 2011-2015. He is entering his fourth season with Aston Villa after joining from Brentford in 2018.
After leading them to promotion in his first year in charge, Smith's Villa ended 17th in the Premier League in 2019/20 before an impressive 11th-place finish last season.
They kick off their league campaign on August 14 with an away game at Watford.
Trending
- Watch Invincibles vs Originals LIVE!
- Robbie Fowler: The boy from Toxteth who became 'God'
- Vote for the Players' Walk out Music
- British Grand Prix driver ratings
- Inside football's transfer revolution
- Liverpool lose World Heritage status amid Everton stadium project
- Arsenal transfer news: Gunners favourites for Henderson?
- Brundle: Delving into the Hamilton-Verstappen crash
- 'Joyce could suffer sensational KO!'
- Swansea confirm Cooper departure
Before then, they have friendlies lined up with Stoke City (July 24), Nottingham Forest (July 28), Bristol City (July 31) and Sevilla (August 7).