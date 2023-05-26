Rachel Daly: Aston Villa forward named Women's Super League player of the season

Aston Villa forward Rachel Daly has been named WSL player of the season after record-breaking campaign; the England star scored 21 goals in 21 games, helping Aston Villa to a fifth-placed finish in the table; her tally of goals is the highest ever for an Englishwoman on the WSL era
Friday 26 May 2023 13:26, UK
Aston Villa forward Rachel Daly has been named Women's Super League player of the season.
The England international enjoyed a record-breaking season, scoring 21 goals in 21 games, helping Aston Villa to a fifth-placed finish.
Her tally of goals is the highest ever for an Englishwoman in the WSL era and her form helped Villa reach a first ever FA Cup semi-final.
Daly beat competition from Sam Kerr, Guro Reiten, Ona Batlle, Leah Galton, Kirsty Hanson, Bunny Shaw and Frida Maanum, who were also nominated for the award.
Daly joined Villa last summer from Houston Dash.
She was a key figure in England's Euro 2022 victory, featuring at left-back throughout the tournament.
However, playing as a striker she has excelled for Villa, putting herself in contention to start as England's centre forward at the Women's World Cup.
She'll have one final chance to add to her goals tally for the season in Villa's final WSL game of the campaign at Arsenal on Saturday (kick-off 2.30pm).
All games start at 2.30pm on Saturday
