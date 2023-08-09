Unai Emery interview: Aston Villa boss on new signings, his European dreams and the tactics that can make it happen

Aston Villa supporters are preparing for the start of their European adventure under Unai Emery – and the message from the man who has rejuvenated this great club is that there is no need to put a limit on their expectations. Villa can be a force again.

"Defensively, we were very strong last year," Emery tells Sky Sports. "We need to keep doing the same and then improve things with the ball. I think we can do it. We achieved seventh position in the Premier League. We are going to fight for that as a minimum."

He is aiming higher. "The present and the future for me is to try to play Champions League with Aston Villa," he adds. "That is my dream. And then try to have options for a trophy is another challenge. My challenge here is to win a minimum of one trophy."

Emery is not afraid of ambition, he is accustomed to life among the game's elite. His lowest ever league finish in the 17 seasons that he has been allowed to complete as a coach is eighth - and that was with Almeria after taking them up into Spain's top division.

For 16 consecutive seasons now, Emery has competed in European competition, famously winning the Europa League three times in a row with Sevilla. A serial improver of teams, Villa fans are now feeling the benefit of a coach who has been doing this for two decades.

The transformation at Villa Park was one of the stories of last season. Since beating Manchester United there in his first game in charge in November, Villa have produced the kind of form that would have brought a top-four finish had Emery arrived in August.

Image: The Premier League table since the start of November shows Aston Villa's improvement

He has introduced a level of detail that had been lacking under his predecessor. Players who were told to cut out the mistakes are now being given the instructions to help them do so and the tactical structure to prevent such situations arising in the first place.

Aston Villa's pre-season results July 15: 1-1 draw with Walsall

July 23: 3-3 draw with Newcastle

July 26: 2-0 win over Fulham

July 30: 3-3 draw with Brentford

August 3: 3-0 win over Lazio

August 5: 2-1 win over Valencia

It all helps to explain the excitement ahead of his first full season.

Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings have improved. Now they have Paul Torres too. John McGinn has been back to his best under Emery. He has been joined by Youri Tielemans. If Ollie Watkins can be turned into a goal machine, what might Emery do for Moussa Diaby?

Emery is delighted to have all three new signings, the first acquisitions since the appointment of celebrated sporting director Monchi, but there is no hyperbole when discussing their qualities, only a pragmatic and detailed description of what they will bring.

Tactical flexibility is the concept to which he repeatedly returns when assessing his players.

Tielemans is a midfielder capable of the magnificent. But he is also someone who will give Villa "more versatility to play with two or three in midfield". Diaby is a thrilling wide forward but also useful because "he is capable of playing in a number of positions".

The signing of Torres might be the most intriguing of them all.

"He is going to help us in the build-up. We were playing progressively better with our goalkeeper and our centre-backs. Now it is important for me to try to improve the small details. By adding one player like Pau Torres, I think we can have more options."

Emery has recognised the recent trend for central defenders to operate from full-back, treble winners Manchester City often fielding as many as four players regarded as centre-backs, and he wants Villa to build the play with three men before defending with four.

The ability of Konsa and Torres to play in those wider areas could prove very useful.

"We can spread one right and one left, with our centre-backs. That is the reason we want one more player in Pau Torres. But also with another possibility to join inside, with Ezri Konsa to play right-back but thinking as a centre-back, not thinking as a right-back."

He seems settled on the pair flanking Mings. "This year I want to join us with Konsa and Pau." But it could be Konsa right with Alex Moreno raiding up the left, or Torres left with Matty Cash pushing up the right flank. "It depends on the opposition," he says.

Emery is fascinating company when the topic of conversation veers towards the tactical. The ideas evolve as you might expect of a coach likely to rack up 1000 games in management later this season, but the mantra of "it depends on the opposition" is a constant.

He is forever searching for solutions and brilliant enough to keep finding them. If there has been a criticism throughout his career, it is that while overachieving with more modest budgets, this focus on opposition strengths makes him less suited to the very best.

His explanation is convincing, however. There has never been a greater need for such flexibility. The game is in a state of tactical flux and the demands of the Premier League are such that the challenge changes every week. Teams must be prepared for all of it.

"Football changes every day, every week, every month, every year. A lot of teams now go man-to-man without the ball. It is not the same to build up against a team playing zonal and build up against a team playing man-to-man all over the pitch. You have to adapt.

"Forty years ago they were doing man-to-man but there was a moment when it changed. Teams decided to play more in zones, maybe because the zones were important for one team - AC Milan under Arrigo Sacchi. I was very young but I learned a lot about it.

"So, we played a lot in this zonal shape, trying to be competitive. Now, again, we are returning to the moment tactically where some coaches are trying man-to-man. It is very important to adapt quickly, analyse each team, to try to be in the new era as well.

"It is not only about trying to create and build your team.

"It is about trying to adapt quickly to your opponent and their team."

There are few better than Emery at that. It is why Villa should fear nobody, not even the daunting trip to Newcastle on the opening weekend. The man himself namechecks Brighton, Fulham and West Ham as possible threats in the top half. But he is looking higher.

"We can be humble but we can be demanding as well. We are going to face a minimum of seven top teams because there were six and now with Newcastle there are seven. There are others who can be there as well but we have to be candidates to be top seven.

"That is our challenge. And then, being there, we can try to fight." That means "being a candidate for winning trophies in Europe". It means competing in both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. Emery envisages his team playing 55 to 60 games this season.

It will require a new mentality of Aston Villa but a very familiar one for Emery. "We have a lot of work to do if we are to achieve it," he acknowledges. But work has never been a problem for this manager. He can sum his ethos up in just a few sentences.

"Try to improve not only as a team but to improve each player and get the best performances from them. Get the full value. And then the consequences should be there on the pitch and in the result." It is working. And it is why Villa can be a force again.

