Burnley aiding police probe after Aston Villa team bus struck by brick following Premier League fixture

Burnley say they are supporting police after Aston Villa's team bus was struck by a brick thrown from a footbridge as it carried the team back from Turf Moor.

The incident occurred at junction 10 of the M65 as Villa - who beat Burnley 3-1 in their Premier League fixture on Sunday afternoon - travelled back to the Midlands.

A Burnley statement said the club "condemn this behaviour", adding: "Burnley is saddened and dismayed to learn about an attack on the Aston Villa team bus at junction 10 of the M65 after today's match.

"Having spoken with Villa, we are relieved to hear nobody was hurt in the incident. We strongly condemn this behaviour and will support Lancashire Police in their efforts to find whoever was responsible."

Lancashire Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident and are asking for dashcam footage, as well as any other information.

A police statement read: "It caused some damage to the bus as it struck the windscreen but thankfully nobody was injured.

"However, this could have been a lot worse and clearly we will not stand for people putting motorists in danger in this way."

Supt Melita Worswick of Lancashire Police said: "This incident occurred when a great deal of traffic was leaving the area following the football match between Burnley and Aston Villa.

"It is nothing but good fortune that the brick didn't cause more damage, or result in somebody being seriously injured or even killed.

"We cannot say at this point whether this was a targeted attack, but enquiries are ongoing and this will form part of our investigation.

"We are now determined to find the person or people responsible, and are asking for anyone with information to get in touch.

"If you have any information or dashcam which can help us, please contact us as soon as possible."