 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Burnley vs Aston Villa. Premier League.

Turf MoorAttendance21,591.

Burnley 1

  • L Foster (47th minute)

Aston Villa 3

  • M Cash (8th minute, 20th minute)
  • M Diaby (61st minute)

Latest Premier League Odds

Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa: Matty Cash scores twice as Villa continue early-season resurgence with win at Turf Moor

Match report and free highlights as Aston Villa beat Burnley 3-1 at Turf Moor; Matty Cash scored twice in the first half before Lyle Foster pulled a goal back for Burnley two minutes after the break; Moussa Diaby then restored Villa's two-goal advantage

Sunday 27 August 2023 16:06, UK

Matty Cash celebrates his second goal with Moussa Diaby
Image: Matty Cash scored twice for Aston Villa at Turf Moor

Matty Cash scored twice as Aston Villa continued their early-season resurgence by beating Burnley 3-1 at Turf Moor.

After their opening weekend humiliation at Newcastle, Villa responded emphatically with 4-0 and 5-0 wins over Everton and Hibernian in the space of a week, and they carried the confidence from those results to Lancashire on Sunday afternoon.

Their first two goals were scored by an unlikely source in full-back Cash, who finished two free-flowing moves to put Unai Emery's side in control (8, 20).

Burnley, who were playing for the first time in over two weeks, improved after the break and halved the deficit almost immediately when Lyle Foster turned in from close range (47), but Villa weathered the storm and restored their two-goal advantage when Moussa Diaby swept in just after the hour mark.

Player ratings

Burnley: Trafford (7), Roberts (5), Al Dakhil (6), O'Shea (6), Delcroix (6), Berge (5), Cullen (6), Foster (6), Benson (6), Koleosho (6), Amdouni (6).

Subs: Gudmundsson (7), Ramsey (6), Redmond (6), Bruun Larsen (n/a), Rodriguez (n/a).

Aston Villa: Olsen (6), Konsa (7), Carlos (6), Torres (6), Cash (8), Kamara (7), Luiz (6), Digne (7), Diaby (8), McGinn (7), Watkins (7).

Subs: Zaniolo (7), Traore (n/a), Tielemans (n/a), Duran (n/a).

Player of the match: Matty Cash.

Villa introduced new singing Nicolo Zaniolo late in the second half and the Italian almost marked his debut with a goal before Cash then came close to scoring a hat-trick when he fired over the bar.

Trending

But Villa had already done enough to make sure the three points were theirs and the result lifts them to sixth in the Premier League table.

As for Burnley, they find themselves in 18th place after the opening few weeks of the campaign. Vincent Kompany's team join fellow newly-promoted side Luton Town and Everton in the relegation zone.

Also See:

More to follow...

What's next?

Burnley are in midweek Carabao Cup action as they visit Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night, kick-off 7.45pm. The Clarets then host Tottenham in their next Premier League game on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

Aston Villa have the second leg of their Europa Conference League play-off against Hibernian on Thursday night at 8pm, with Unai Emery's side 5-0 up from the first leg. Villa then go to Anfield to play Liverpool next Sunday, kick-off 2pm.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Super 6 is back, bigger and better than ever with a £250,000 jackpot. Play for free.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch US Open, Premier League and more this week