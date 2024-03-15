Aston Villa drawn against Lille in Europa Conference League quarter-finals

Aston Villa have been drawn against French side Lille in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals.

Unai Emery's team will meet the winner of the last-eight tie between Olympiakos and Fenerbahce if they reach the semi-finals.

Italian side Fiorentina face Czech First League's Viktoria Plzen in the quarter-finals, while Club Brugge have been drawn against Greek club PAOK.

Scottish sides will be keeping a close eye on the progress of Viktoria Plzen in the race for an automatic Champions League qualification spot after Rangers were knocked out of the Europa League.

Czech Republic will overtake Scotland in the coefficient table if Viktoria Plzen pick up a draw or better against Fiorentina in either leg of their quarter-final tie.

When are the Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-finals ties?

The first legs of the quarter-final ties will be played on Thursday April 11 with the return fixtures on Thursday April 18. The semi-finals will start on Thursday May 2 with the second legs on Thursday May 9. The final is on May 29 at the AEK Arena in Athens, Greece.

Quarter-final draw

Club Brugge vs PAOK

Olympiakos vs Fenerbahce

Aston Villa vs Lille

Viktoria Plzen vs Fiorentina

Semi-final draw

Aston Villa/Lille vs Olympiakos/Fenerbahce

Viktoria Plzen/Fiorentina vs Club Brugge/PAOK

West Ham (a) - Premier League - Sunday March 17

Wolves (h) - Premier League - Saturday March 30

Man City (a) - Premier League - Wednesday April 3

Brentford (h) - Premier League - Saturday April 6

Lille (h) - Europa Conference League quarter-final - Thursday April 11

Arsenal (a) - Premier League - Saturday April 13

Lille (a) - Europa Conference League quarter-final - Thursday April 18

Bournemouth (h) - Premier League - Saturday April 20

* All fixture dates are subject to change

