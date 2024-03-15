 Skip to content

Aston Villa drawn against Lille in Europa Conference League quarter-finals

Aston Villa will face the winner of the quarter-final tie between Olympiakos and Fenerbahce if they reach the semi-finals; Italian side Fiorentina face Czech First League's Viktoria Plzen in the last eight, while Club Brugge have been drawn against Greek club PAOK

Friday 15 March 2024 13:45, UK

Aston Villa's Jhon Duran celebrates after scoring his side third goal during the Europa Conference League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Aston Villa and Ajax at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Thursday, March 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Image: Aston Villa will face Lille in the quarter-final of the Europa Conference League

Aston Villa have been drawn against French side Lille in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals.

Unai Emery's team will meet the winner of the last-eight tie between Olympiakos and Fenerbahce if they reach the semi-finals.

Italian side Fiorentina face Czech First League's Viktoria Plzen in the quarter-finals, while Club Brugge have been drawn against Greek club PAOK.

Scottish sides will be keeping a close eye on the progress of Viktoria Plzen in the race for an automatic Champions League qualification spot after Rangers were knocked out of the Europa League.

Czech Republic will overtake Scotland in the coefficient table if Viktoria Plzen pick up a draw or better against Fiorentina in either leg of their quarter-final tie.

Trending

When are the Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-finals ties?

The first legs of the quarter-final ties will be played on Thursday April 11 with the return fixtures on Thursday April 18. The semi-finals will start on Thursday May 2 with the second legs on Thursday May 9. The final is on May 29 at the AEK Arena in Athens, Greece.

Quarter-final draw

  • Club Brugge vs PAOK
  • Olympiakos vs Fenerbahce
  • Aston Villa vs Lille
  • Viktoria Plzen vs Fiorentina

Semi-final draw

  • Aston Villa/Lille vs Olympiakos/Fenerbahce
  • Viktoria Plzen/Fiorentina vs Club Brugge/PAOK

Aston Villa fixtures

West Ham (a) - Premier League - Sunday March 17

Also See:

Wolves (h) - Premier League - Saturday March 30

Man City (a) - Premier League - Wednesday April 3

Brentford (h) - Premier League - Saturday April 6

Lille (h) - Europa Conference League quarter-final - Thursday April 11

Arsenal (a) - Premier League - Saturday April 13

Lille (a) - Europa Conference League quarter-final - Thursday April 18

Bournemouth (h) - Premier League - Saturday April 20

* All fixture dates are subject to change

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

Sky Sports WhatsApp channel

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...

Win £750,000 with Super 6!
Win £750,000 with Super 6!

The Super 6 March Rollover hits a monstrous £750,000! Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Football

How to watch Premier League, F1, EFL, WSL and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports