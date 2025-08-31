Jadon Sancho transfer news: Aston Villa exploring deal to sign Manchester United forward on loan

Aston Villa are exploring a Deadline Day deal for Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho.

United would prefer a permanent deal, however, it is understood that current discussions are centred over a loan.

Sancho has entered the final year of his contract, with United holding the option to extend by a further year.

The 25-year-old was signed for £73m from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021.

He spent last season on loan at Chelsea but returned to United after the west London club paid a £5m penalty to get out of their obligation to buy him.

Chelsea held talks to renegotiate Sancho's salary to fit in with their wage structure but could not come to an agreement.

Sky Sports News has reported this summer that Roma, Napoli and Juventus have shown an interest in the forward. However, moves have failed to transpire, with there being an existing chance that Sancho could remain at United beyond Monday's deadline.

There has also been interest from Turkey and Saudi Arabia, with their transfer windows closing on September 11 and 12 respectively.

Should Sancho secure a loan move to Villa, he would follow in Marcus Rashford's footsteps after he spent the second half of last season on loan in the Midlands.

Sancho can follow Rashford blueprint at Villa

Image: Marcus Rashford shone at Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United last season

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

"Marcus Rashford made the decision to leave Manchester United to work with Unai Emery - and he's now firmly back in the England picture and currently working alongside Lamine Yamal at Barcelona.

"Jadon Sancho's time in the Premier League has not gone to plan so far but Emery knows a player when he sees one.

"It could be the perfect move for both the player and a team currently lacking a spark in the final third.

"Three goals and four assists in 31 appearances while on loan at Chelsea last season was a modest return but it is difficult to carve a way into Enzo Maresca's bloated squad.

"At Villa, Sancho would have regular game time, European football and a manager who has regularly shown he can get the best out of players.

"A loan deal can help all parties. Sancho's long-term future, whether it is at Villa or another club, is a discussion for a later date."