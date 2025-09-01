Aston Villa transfer news: Unai Emery's side complete three Deadline Day signings as Jadon Sancho, Harvey Elliott and Victor Lindelof arrive

Aston Villa completed the Deadline Day signings of Jadon Sancho, Harvey Elliott and Victor Lindelof to provide Unai Emery with some much-needed reinforcements.

Sancho joined on a straight loan deal from United with Villa paying 80 per cent of the player's wages during his time at Villa Park.

The 25-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, with United having the option to extend for a further 12 months.

Sancho, who was signed by United for £73m from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021, spent last season on loan at Chelsea, but returned to United after the west London club paid a £5m penalty to get out of their obligation to buy the player.

The 23-times capped England international will provide crucial attacking support for Emery's side, who have failed to score in their opening three Premier League fixtures.

Villa allowed both Leon Bailey and Jacob Ramsey to leave the club this summer, meaning Sancho, who is capable of playing on the right or left wing, will offer depth across multiple positions in Emery's squad moving forward.

Aston Villa's incomings in full Yasin Ozcan - Kasimpasa, undisclosed

Zepiqueno Redmond - Feyenoord, free

Marco Bizot - Brest, undisclosed

Modou Keba Cisse - LASK, undisclosed

Evann Guessand - Nice, £28m

Victor Lindelof - free agent

Jadon Sancho - Man Utd, loan

Harvey Elliott - Liverpool, loan with obligation to buy

Villa secure Elliott loan with obligation to buy

Villa remained active in the market throughout Deadline Day and then secured the signing of Liverpool midfielder Elliott on an initial loan deal with a £35m obligation to make the move permanent.

Liverpool included both a buy-back clause and sell-on clause in the deal.

The England U21 international made just one appearance for the Reds in the opening three games of the Premier League season, a one-minute outing off the bench against Newcastle.

Speaking in May, Elliott admitted he would need to do "what's best" for his career in the summer when asked about his Liverpool future - and now secures a fresh start at Villa.

Elliott made just two starts for Liverpool across his 18 appearances in the top-flight last season, scoring one goal and registering two assists.

He is capable of playing in central or attacking midfield, as well on the right wing. Emery had previously deployed Marco Asensio in a No 10 role while on loan from Paris Saint-Germain last season, an area Elliott could also be used in.

Lindelof returns to the Premier League

Former Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has signed a two-year deal at Aston Villa after leaving Old Trafford at the end of his contract in June.

The Sweden international left Old Trafford in June after seven years at the club, making more than 250 appearances and winning both the Carabao Cup and Europa League.

"It's a massive club, and I was super excited when I heard that the club wanted me," Lindelof told the official club website after the signing was confirmed.

"Hopefully, I can help the younger players with my experience, and also bring in the quality like I show on the pitch.

"I am super, super happy and thrilled to be part of this football club."