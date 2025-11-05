Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: Why Israeli club's fans aren't at Europa League tie at Villa Park with 700 police present - key questions answered

What's happened?

Last month, Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were banned from attending Thursday's Europa League game against Aston Villa at Villa Park due to safety concerns, which drew immediate criticism from politicians, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The Israeli club later said in a statement they would not sell tickets to their fans for the match.

More than 700 police officers will be on duty with police horses, police dogs and a drone unit part of the operation, with protests by different groups set to take place on the day.

The decision to ban supporters was based on concerns from West Midlands Police about its ability to deal with potential protests relating to the war between Israel and Gaza.

West Midlands Police said the game has been classified as "high risk" having carried out a "thorough" assessment "based on current intelligence and previous incidents, including violent clashes and hate crime offences that occurred during the 2024 Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam."

The UK Government said it was doing "everything in its power" to overturn the ban and ensure fans can safely attend the game.

On October 19, the Tel Aviv derby between Maccabi and Hapoel Tel Aviv was cancelled after what police described as "public disorder and violent riots" which led to 12 people and three police officers being injured.

The following day, Maccabi Tel Aviv released a statement saying they would not sell supporters tickets to the Europa League tie at Villa Park.

A statement from a UK Government spokesperson in response to Maccabi's decision to deny the sale of tickets to fans said they were "deeply saddened" by the decision.

Why did Maccabi Tel Aviv refuse to sell away fans tickets?

Maccabi said in a statement: "The well-being and safety of our fans is paramount and, from hard lessons learned, we have taken the decision to decline any allocation offered on behalf of away fans, and our decision should be understood in that context.

"We hope that circumstances will change and look forward to being able to play in Birmingham in a sporting environment in the near future."

The statement questioned the motives of those seeking to justify the ban.

"We acknowledge the efforts of the UK government and police to ensure both sets of fans can attend the match safely, and are grateful for the messages of support from across the footballing community and society at large," said the club.

"Our first-team squad consists of Muslims, Christian and Jewish players and our fan base also crosses the ethnic and religious divide. We have also been working tirelessly to stamp out racism within the more extreme elements of our fan base.

"It is clear that various entrenched groups seek to malign the Maccabi Tel Aviv fan base, most of whom have no truck with racism or hooliganism of any kind, and are exploiting isolated incidents for their own social and political ends.

"As a result of the hate-filled falsehoods, a toxic atmosphere has been created, which makes the safety of our fans wishing to attend very much in doubt."

Why will there be 700 police at Villa Park?

Warnings of disruption have been issued by police as more than 700 officers prepare to keep the public safe and to tackle any crime and disorder.

Those not attending the game have been warned to avoid the area as police expect "significant disruption".

Birmingham Police commander chief superintendent Tom Joyce said: "We know protests by different groups will take place on the day, and we have plans in place which balance the right to protest with our duty to protect all communities in Birmingham.

"Our goal throughout planning for this match is to ensure people can enjoy the football fixture while we continue to keep everyone in Birmingham safe."

Who decided to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans?

Aston Villa's statement said the decision "follows an instruction" from Birmingham's Safety Advisory Group (SAG), based on the advice of West Midlands Police.

Safety Advisory Groups are responsible for issuing safety certificates for matches.

However, according to the Health and Safety Executive government website, Safety Advisory Groups are "non-statutory bodies and so do not have legal powers or responsibilities, and are not empowered to approve or prohibit events from taking place".

The website adds: "Event organisers and others involved in the running of an event retain the principal legal duties for ensuring public safety".

The UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) was also involved in advising on the decision.

"The UKFPU supported West Midlands Police in gaining access to the full details of the previous incidents in Amsterdam via the European policing network so they had all the relevant information available to them," it said in a statement.

"Following this, the Home Office were briefed last week by the UKFPU about the potential issues and options that the Safety Advisory Group (SAG) may take including restrictions on visiting fans."

Who are the Safety Advisory Group?

Birmingham's Safety Advisory Group (SAG) is chaired by Birmingham City Council's head of resilience and made up of representatives of the local authority, emergency services and event organisers.

The Health and Safety Executive government website says the purpose of an SAG is to "provide a forum for discussing and advising on public safety at an event".

It adds: "The SAG should advise the event organiser about public safety matters that they think need further consideration, explaining their reasons. It is the event organiser's responsibility to take any appropriate action."

Safety Advisory Groups are held for events presenting a "significant public safety risk, in terms of the numbers and profile of people attending, or the nature of the event activity and/or the challenge of the environment".

What happened at the game between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv?

The Europa League game between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv cited by the West Midlands Police took place on November 7, 2024.

Violent clashes between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and the Maccabi Tel Aviv fans erupted before the game which led to more than 60 arrests, four men being handed short prison sentences and another given a community service order.

Image: Police escort Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters to the metro after pro-Palestinian supporters marched near the Johan Cruyff Stadium

Five people were taken to hospital as riots broke out in several areas of the Dutch capital.

Amsterdam police and prosecutors said "antisemitic" rioters "actively sought out" Israeli supporters to attack and assault them. Footage emerged online which showed fans pulling down a Palestinian flag in central Amsterdam and anti-Arab chants could be heard.

A report from the Amsterdam mayor's office said the violence stemmed from a "toxic combination of antisemitism, hooliganism and anger" about the war between Israel and Gaza and other conflicts in the Middle East.

Maccabi Tel Aviv's next European 'away' game, against Besiktas on November 28, was moved to Debrecen in Hungary by UEFA after Turkish authorities decided not to stage it in Turkey. Hungarian authorities decided to play the game behind closed doors.

What was the key reaction to banning supporters?

West Midlands Police said it "supports the decision to prohibit away supporters from attending".

West Midlands' police and crime commissioner Simon Foster subsequently called for Birmingham City Council Safety Advisory Group and West Midlands Police to immediately review the decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from the match.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticised the decision and said "the role of the police is to ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation".

Leader of the opposition Kemi Badenoch described the decision as a "national disgrace".

Aston Villa said they were "in continuous dialogue" with Maccabi Tel Aviv and the local authorities.

The Jewish Leadership Council, which works to protect British Jews, said it is "perverse that away fans should be banned from a football match because West Midlands Police can't guarantee their safety".

Ayoub Khan, the independent MP for Birmingham Perry Barr, welcomed the news that Maccabi Tel Aviv fans would not be permitted to attend the game.

Is there any precedent for the ban?

The decision to ban away fans from attending a UEFA game based on safety concerns is a rarity, but it has happened before.

Last season, French authorities ordered PSV Eindhoven not to take supporters to their Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain.

PSV said there was a "total travel ban" for their supporters "to and within Paris" and added that the decision "came totally unexpected".

French police had cited past disturbances with supporters, including an incident against RC Lens in 2023, according to PSV's statement.

Last season, Legia Warsaw fans were denied entry to Villa Park for their UEFA Conference League fixture after four police were injured during clashes with the Polish club's fans.

The match was delayed and Villa said the decision to stop the Legia fans from entering the ground was made due to safety concerns.

Could Israeli clubs be banned from European competition?

UEFA and FIFA have faced calls to suspend Israel's national teams and club sides from international competitions before this week's ban due to the conflict in Gaza.

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez is among those to have called for Israel's teams to be banned. A group of United Nations advisory experts also said sporting sanctions are needed after a UN commission of inquiry said Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

According to Sky News, discussions have taken place at high levels in European football but no decision has been taken.