Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez warns players against complacency

Rafael Benitez has warned his Newcastle players that they have not achieved anything this season despite winning their last three games in a row.

Newcastle play West Ham this weekend on the back of victories against Watford, Bournemouth and Burnley.

They have moved up to 13th place in the table and are just six points off the top half despite their slow start which saw them go 10 league matches without a win at the start of the season.

Despite their recent good form, Benitez has warned his players against complacency.

He said: "It is always important to win. But when you win games in a row it is even better.

"We need to keep going and I told the players that we have done nothing yet. It is a very long league and you need to keep winning games.

"I said last year 40 points [we need], this year maybe 36 but it is still a long race."

Benitez's team are a third of the way to that target of 36 points with 25 matches still to go.

Newcastle fans are planning an 11th-minute walk-in to St James' Park on Saturday in protest against owner Mike Ashley.

The Magpie Group are urging supporters to "have an extra pint before going to the match" against West Ham, in what is the latest in a series of protests against the Sports Direct tycoon's running of the club.

Benitez added: "They [the fans] have been really good for a while but especially for the last few games.

"I am not here to tell them what they have to do, just ask them to support the team. They do and they will.

"I have a lot of respect for the fans and hopefully we can enjoy three points together."

They have a good recent record against West Ham having won four of their last five matches.