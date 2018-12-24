Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez expects Premier League season to be a struggle

0:29 Rafael Benitez believes Newcastle finishing in the top half of the Premier League would be nothing short of a miracle. Rafael Benitez believes Newcastle finishing in the top half of the Premier League would be nothing short of a miracle.

Rafael Benitez has opened up on the struggles his Newcastle team face for the rest of the Premier League campaign.

They have had a stop-start season but have picked up four points from their last two matches after waiting until November for their first league win.

Benitez's side are 15th ahead of the Spaniard's return to table-topping former club Liverpool on Boxing Day.

"These players they are giving everything," Benitez said of his Newcastle side.

"Sometimes we make the wrong decisions but it does not mean that we are not trying to do our best in every single game.

"I said after the game against Huddersfield [a 1-0 win for Newcastle], you have to give credit to this group of players because with all of the circumstances here they are doing well.

"But still we have to realise we will be in the bottom half of the table the whole season because it is like that.

"And if we do well and we can go higher it will be another miracle."