Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez draws inspiration from Dad's Army

Corporal Jones, played by Clive Dunn, was one of the most memorable characters in Dad's Army

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez says Newcastle need to heed Dad's Army character Corporal Jones' maxim as they continue their bid for Premier League points.

The Magpies began the season slowly and went without a win in 11 game in all competitions - but 'Don't Panic' was the Benitez response.

Newcastle had to play five of last season's top six during that bad run and have duly improved of late, winning four of their last seven games to sit 14th ahead of Fulham's visit to St James' Park on Saturday.

But Benitez will not be getting overly carried away by the upturn in form either.

"We have to stay calm, don't panic - like Dad's Army," said Benitez. "Don't panic and carry on doing your job, because it's a long, long season."

Benitez is a big sitcom fan and, having arrived in this country, he honed his English by watching some classics of the genre.

"I see a lot of sitcoms, which I enjoy," he said. "I love the 'Don't panic! Don't panic!'.

"When I first came, I enjoyed watching Father Ted and Fawlty Towers, with the waiter who was supposed to be Spanish, but sounded more Italian.

"Only Fools and Horses is a big favourite of mine.

"I used to watch My Family, Blackadder, and the Vicar of Dibley, I watched them all. They were great fun. They helped me relax.

Newcastle vs Man Utd Live on

"My English was poor when I first arrived - as it still is - but I used to listen to the Beatles to improve it.

"I watched the sitcoms for that as well, but I couldn't always understand the Peckham accent (in Only Fools And Horses)."

Newcastle will head into the Fulham game having collected 16 points from their first 17 games, and another three this weekend would prove the perfect Christmas gift for Benitez.

He added: "Normally I give presents to all the staff and they give presents back. They are killing me, because what do they give? Wine - I don't drink.

"Or chocolate, and I don't want to eat more chocolate or ice cream."