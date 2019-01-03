Isaac Hayden still wants Newcastle exit for family reasons

Isaac Hayden joined Newcastle from Arsenal in July 2016

Isaac Hayden says he is optimistic a "solution" can be reached with Newcastle which enables him to leave the club for family reasons.

The 23-year-old, who handed in a transfer request in the summer, made his third successive start for Rafa Benitez's side in Newcastle's 2-0 defeat against Manchester United on Wednesday.

Benitez refused once again to be drawn on the club's transfer plans this month after the defeat at St James' Park, but Hayden's potential departure would be a blow to the Spaniard.

Hayden has started in each of Newcastle's last three league games, with Ki Sung-yueng away for the Asian Cup

"It's unchanged and the club have known that from day one," Hayden said. "It wasn't going to change. My family, my partner and daughter will always come first.

"Football is football, but family is more important. The club have had conversations already.

"Hopefully a solution can be found. It wasn't in the summer, but I was professional and got on with the job as I have to do."

Rafael Benitez said last month he believes it would be a 'miracle' if Newcastle managed to avoid relegation this season

Benitez, who has worked with limited resources since taking charge in March 2016, is hopeful owner Mike Ashley will sanction the signings he believes are needed to ensure Newcastle retain their Premier League status for another season.

A group of Newcastle supporters' organisations have written an open letter to Ashley, urging him to back their manager and be proactive in the transfer window.

Ashley revealed last month he was "hopeful" of finding a buyer for the club before the January window but no group appears close to reaching a deal.